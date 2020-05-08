Maharashtra Govt: Final Year University Exams In July; All Other Students To Be Promoted

On Friday, Maharashtra Higher and Technical Education Minister Uday Samant announced that only the final year university students will have to give their last semester exams between July 1 and July 30. All other students will be promoted to the next year based on performance in the current and previous academic years. This decision has been taken in the wake of the novel coronavirus crisis. Samant added that the exam dates for the final year students can be deferred if the lockdown is extended further. The rules and regulations of the University Grants Commission will be followed.

उच्च व तंत्रशिक्षण मंत्री उदय सामंत जी महाराष्ट्रातील महाविद्यालयीन विद्यार्थ्यांशी परिक्षांसंदर्भात संवाद साधत आहेत.



Higher and Technical Education Minister @meudaysamant ji’s message for all the college students of Maharashtra.



Link: https://t.co/wVtHj31ZW2 pic.twitter.com/8p1kjuTJUA — CMO Maharashtra (@CMOMaharashtra) May 8, 2020

Class 9 and Class 11 exams cancelled

In April, the Maharashtra government had declared that the second semester exams of Class 9 and Class 11 state board students shall not take place. State Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad explained that the first semester marks would be taken into account for promoting the students. Moreover, the only remaining examination for Class 10- Geography scheduled to be held on March 23 was also cancelled.

Due to the coronavirus outbreak, we’ve decided to cancel the second semester examinations for grade 9th & 11th. Also, we’ve decided to cancel the last examination which was unresolved for grade 10th. @CMOMaharashtra @INCIndia @RahulGandhi @SATAVRAJEEV pic.twitter.com/ShJ18C2ccB — Varsha Gaikwad (@VarshaEGaikwad) April 12, 2020

COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra soar to 17,974

Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally surged to 17,974 after 1,216 persons tested positive for the novel coronavirus on Thursday. With 11,394 cases and 437 deaths, Mumbai continues to be a major COVID-19 hotspot in the state. With 207 patients being discharged in the day, the number of recovered persons rose to 3,301. Meanwhile, 43 casualties including 24 from Mumbai, 7 from Pune, 5 from Vasai-Virar, two from Solapur and one in Akola, Palghar, and Aurangabad were reported on Thursday. 29 of the deceased patients had high-risk co-morbidities such as diabetes, hypertension, heart disease, etc. Thus, the death toll in Maharashtra has gone up to 694.

