'Does Maharashtra Have A Govt?,' Asks BJP's Amit Malviya Compiling A List For CM Uddhav

BJP IT Cell head Amit Malviya on Friday in a tweet stated that "nothing seems to be going right" in the state of Maharashtra amid the Coronavirus pandemic. He alleged that the lockdown has been "poorly enforced" in the state and at the same time COVID-19 cases are rising. He also called CM Uddhav Thackeray's handling of the migrant exodus situation as "pathetic"

'Does the State have a government?"

Commenting on a phone video which shows coronavirus patients in a Mumbai hospital ward seemingly lying next to corpses wrapped in body bags, Malviya said that "COVID patients are forced to exist with corpses." He also mentioned the Palghar lynching incident where three people were murdered by a mob. "Does the State have a government?" Malviya asked.

Maharashtra on Thursday reported 1,216 new coronavirus patients, taking the tally of cases in the state so far to 17,974. This was the second largest single-day jump in the number of cases. The state also reported the deaths of 43 patients, 24 of them in Mumbai, taking the death toll to 694, said a health department official.

Seven deaths were reported in Pune city, five in Vasai-Virar, two in Solapur, one each in Akola, Palghar and Aurangabad cities, he said. Further, two patients, hailing from Manipur and Bihar, respectively, died of COVID-19 in Mumbai on Thursday, the official added. Mumbai has recorded 11,394 cases and 437 deaths so far. Maharashtra is the worst state affected by the novel Coronavirus whereas Mumbai is said to be the epicentre of the disease in the country.

