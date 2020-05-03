Maharashtra Govt Issues List Of Activities To Be Allowed/not Allowed In Different Zones

The Maharashtra government has issued a list of activities that will be allowed and not allowed in different zones of the states amid the nationwide Coronavirus lockdown 3.0. While most activities are permitted in Orange and Green zones, 'Containment zones' and metropolitan areas like Mumbai (MMR), Pune (PMR) and Malegaon that falls under Red zones have activities still under curbs.

Travel in all forms —air, train, metro, inter-state road— are prohibited in all zones, in accordance with instructions from the Centre. Likewise, hospitality units, education institutions, places of worship and large shopping units are also not allowed anywhere.

The following table shows the allowed/not allowed activities in all zones:

{MMR – Mumbai Metropolitan Region (Mumbai plus adjoining areas in Thane, Raigad and Palghar districts); PMR – Pune Metropolitan area (Pune city and Pimpri Chinchwad)}

Zones in Maharashtra

On Friday, the Centre released the list of COVID zones — red (130), orange (284) and green (319). Maharashtra has 14 districts classified under red zones, 16 orange zones and 6 green zones. Red zones in Maharashtra are — Mumbai, Pune, Thane, Nashik, Palghar, Nagpur, Solapur, Yavatmal, Aurangabad, Satara, Dhule, Akola, Jalgaon and Mumbai Suburban. On the other hand, with no new cases for 21 days — Osmanabad, Washim, Sindhudurg, Gondi, Gadhchiroli and Wardha fall under green zones.

India's Covid zones?

Based on risk profiling, the Centre has divided areas into three zones which would be reviewed on a weekly basis. The Green Zones will be districts with either zero confirmed cases of COVID-19 to date or no confirmed case in the last 21 days. The classification of districts as Red Zones will take into account the total number of active cases, doubling rate of confirmed cases, the extent of testing and surveillance feedback from the districts. Orange Zones are the districts that are neither defined as 'green nor red zones'.

