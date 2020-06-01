Maharashtra Govt Issues SOP For Resumption Of Activities In Media & Entertainment Industry

Following the gradual lifting of the restrictions under 'Unlock 1', the Maharashtra government has issued a standard operating procedure (SOP) for the resumption of services in the media and entertainment industry. Under the SOP, several guidelines have been issued for the gradual resumption of services keeping in mind social distancing and hygiene including sanitisation of offices prior to reopening, regular disinfection in the daily course of business and making hand sanitisers mandatory at multiple locations within the office premises.

The Maharashtra Government has also asked offices to encourage meetings through video or audio conferencing and to ensure that access between floors and various areas of the studio are controlled. Implementation of social distancing guidelines, temperature screening upon entry at offices, and having a connection with state/city COVID-19 helplines, has also been suggested.

SOP for film production and shooting

On Sunday, the government while issuing directions on the resumption of film shooting said that the producers will have to conduct pre-production and post-production by adhering to the guidelines laid down by the government. A session on educating and sensitising employees on the sets or studios and also in post-production edit facilities will have to be scheduled. The guidelines warned that once the entire team is made aware of the rules, any violation of the rules will lead to the suspension of the work.

The guidelines also stated that crowds should not gather when shooting is on and norms have to be adhered to while using the air conditioning system (on sets) with focus on as much ventilation as possible. The guidelines also include a set of precautions to be taken while transporting shooting equipment, artists and technicians.

Specific guidelines regarding non-fiction TV shows where contestants are expected to be present were also issued. Here the emphasis was made to keep the exchange of materials like costumes, imitation sets to a minimum with auditions for reality shows taking place online. Sanitisation of equipment, daily fumigation of the studios, regular temperature screening and oxygen level monitoring to be conducted by medical practitioners on sets.

Meanwhile, following the Centre's lockdown extension in containment zones, Maharashtra has issued lockdown guidelines for the new lockdown-- 'Mission Begin Again' valid till June 30 in three different phases.

