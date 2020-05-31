Maharashtra Issues 'Mission Begin Again' Guidelines For Phase-wise Reopening Till June 30

Following the Centre's lockdown extension in containment zones, Maharashtra too has issued lockdown guidelines for the new lockdown valid till June 30. In addition to the Centre's guidelines for reopening in phases, Maharashtra has imposed phase-wise reopening of activities in areas of MCGM (Mumbai), Municipal Corporations of Pune, Solapur, Aurangabad, Malegaon, Nashik, Dhule, Jalgaon, Akola, Amravati, and Nagpur. In the rest of the state, all activities are allowed except for the ones mentioned in the prohibited list.

Mission Begin again phases (for Mumbai, Pune, Solapur, Aurangabad, Malegaon, Nashik, Dhule, Jalgaon, Akola, Amravati and Nagpur)

Phase 1: (From 3 June 2020)

Outdoor physical activities like cycling, jogging / running/walking permitted on public open spaces including beaches, public/private playgrounds, grounds, biut not in both indoor and outdoor stadiums.

These activities are between 5 am to 7 pm, no group activities, children to be accompanied by adults.

Long-distance travel will not be permitted and people are advised to avoid crowded open spaces.

People are actively encouraged to use cycling as a form of physical exercise as it automatically ensures social distancing.

Activities related to self-employed people like plumbers, electricians, pest-control and technicians with social distancing norms and usage of masks and sanitization.

Garages to mend vehicles and workshops with prior appointments

All Government offices (excluding Emergency, health & Medical, treasuries, disaster management, police, NIC, food & Civil Supply, FCI, N.Y.K., Municipal Services who can operate at the levels as per the need) will function at 15% strength or maximum 15 employees whichever is more.

Phase 2 (From 5 June 2020)

All markets, market areas & shops, except malls and market complexes, are allowed to function on PI-P2 basis (shops on one side of the road/lane/passage to be opened on odd dates while shops on the other side on even dates) from 9 am to 5 pm with following guidelines:

No trial rooms to be permitted

The shopkeepers will be responsible for ensuring social distancing norms in the shops

People are advised to walk / to use cycles for shopping purposes and to use nearby/neighborhood markets. Long-distance travel for nonessential items will not be permitted.

If any failure of social distancing is seen, then authorities will immediately close down such shops/markets

Movement of people allowed as such:

Taxi Cab/aggregator : Only essential I + 2 Rickshaw: Only essential I + 2 Four Wheeler: Only essential 1+ 2 Two-wheeler: Only essential One Rider

Phase 3 (With Effect from 8th June 2020)

All private offices can operate with up to 10% strength as per requirement, with remaining persons working from home.

Rest of the state guidelines:

No permission is needed from any govt. authorities for permitted activities.

Outdoor portion of Sport complexes and Stadia and other open to sky public spaces will be permitted to remain open for individual exercises, but no spectators. No activities will be permitted in indoor portion or indoor stadium

All public and private transport to follow:

Two Wheeler: 1 rider Three Wheeler: 1 + 2 Four Wheeler: 1 + 2

Intradistrict bus service will be allowed with a maximum 50% capacity, while Inter-district bus service orders will not be permitted.

All markets/shops will remain open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Prohibited activities in entire state:

Schools, colleges, educational, training, coaching institutions etc.

International air travel of passengers, except as permitted by MHA.

Metro Rail.

Passenger Movement by trains and domestic air travel unless specifically allowed through separate orders and standard operating procedure (SOP)

Cinema halls, gymnasiums, swimming pools, entertainment parks, theatres, bars and auditoriums, assembly halls and similar places.

Social/ political/ sports/ entertainment/academic/ cultural! religious functions and large congregations.

Religious places/ places of worship for public

Barber Shops, Spas, Saloons, Beauty Parlours.

Shopping Malls, Hotels, Restaurants and other Hospitality Services.

Centre's guidelines mandated in Maharashtra

Phase 1: From June 8 , hotels, restaurants, will be allowed to reopen but will have to adhere to SOPs which will be issued by Ministry of Health & Family Welfare (MoHFW)

Phase 2 : Schools, colleges and other educational institutions will be opened in consultation with respective states and Union Territories from July 2020. An SOP will be issued for the same by Ministry of Health & Family Welfare (MoHFW)

Phase 3 : After further assessment of the prevalent COVID-19 conditions, resuming of international air travel, metros, cinema halls, gymnasiums, swimming pools, entertainment parks, theatres, bars, auditoriums, social/political/sports/religious/cultural functions will be decided.

As per the new guidelines, night curfew timings have been amended to 9:00 PM to 5 AM throughout the nation, except for essential services. Moreover, the MHA has stated that lockdown in containment zones will continue till June 30, allowing only essential activities and no movement of people in or out of it. The MHA has also ordered states to ensure no restriction in the movement of goods and persons intra-state and inter-state. Movement of Shramik and passenger trains, domestic air travel, movement of stranded Indians abroad will continue as per SOPs.

