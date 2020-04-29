Maharashtra Govt To Send 92 MSRTC Buses To Bring Back Students Stuck In Kota

Amid the nationwide lockdown caused by the coronavirus pandemic, the Maharashtra government on Wednesday will send about 92 buses of the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) to Kota in Rajasthan to bring back nearly 1780 students stranded there due to the lockdown, Maharashtra Transport Minister Anil Parab has said.

1780 students from Maharashtra are stuck in Kota, Rajasthan due to lockdown for precaution against Covid-19.



92 MSRTC buses to be sent

The students will first be brought to Maharashtra's Dhule district, which is located adjoining the Madhya Pradesh border, and then sent to their native places by state transport facilities, the minister said. A number of students from Maharashtra have been staying at Kota to take coaching classes for the preparation of various competitive entrance examinations after Class 12.

Necessary official communication for the same has already been done with the governments of Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh, as the buses will be passing through these two states, a senior official of the MSRTC said.

On return, the students and their parents will undergo medical checkup followed by the mandatory 14-day home quarantine," a senior official from the Maharashtra disaster management department said.

The Maharashtra government decided to bring back the students following indications that the lockdown may be extended in some of the major cities where the coronavirus situation is yet to come under control.

On Tuesday, as many as 391 students who were stranded in Rajasthan's Kota returned to their home in Assam's Chirang amid the COVID-19 lockdown. Also, the first batch of 369 Jammu and Kashmir students and 150 students from Punjab got back to their homes.

