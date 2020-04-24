Maharashtra CM Uddhav Dials Rajasthan's Gehlot; Discusses Student Repatriation From Kota

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday held a telephonic discussion with his Rajasthan counterpart Ashok Gehlot on measures taken to contain the spread of novel Coronavirus by both the States and various other subjects. In a tweet, the Chief Minister's Office said Thackeray and Gehlot also discussed arrangements made for the students of Maharashtra in Kota and are collectively working on modalities to bring the kids back home.

States bringing students back from Kota

Maharashtra is the latest to call for the return of students from Kota, dubbed 'India's coaching capital', where thousands of students enroll in coaching classes to prepare for highly competitive exams. The Haryana government on Thursday sent 31 state transport buses to bring back over 800 students of the State stuck in Kota due to the nationwide lockdown imposed to control the spread of COVID-19.

Students from Madhya Pradesh stuck in the city since the imposition of the lockdown started leaving for their homes on Wednesday. The Madhya Pradesh government had sent at least 143 buses to bring them back on Tuesday night. The Uttar Pradesh government too has expressed its aim to bring back all its students from Kota and then put them under quarantine as a precautionary measure.

