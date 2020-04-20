Maharashtra: Health Min Believes Liquor Shops Can Open Despite Centre's Strict Ban

Even as Maharashtra continues to be the worst affected state due to the Coronavirus, state health minister Rajesh Tope believes that liquor shops can be open if proper 'social distancing' is maintained. The state continues to struggle with the pandemic as 466 new cases were recorded on Monday itself.

During his Facebook live session on Monday, Health Minister Rajesh Tope said, "If social distancing is properly maintained, then I don't think there should be a ban."

This comes even as the Ministry of Home Affairs enforced a strict ban on the sale of liquor, gutka, tobacco etc under the updated guidelines that came after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced an extension of the lockdown till May 3. The MHA reasoned that sale of non-essential commodities during the lockdown might result in its violation. The ministry has also instructed states to ensure strict implementation of lockdown to battle Coronavirus effectively.

Crisis in Maharashtra

Continuing its rising trend of Coronavirus (COVID-19) cases, Maharashtra, on Monday, reported 466 new cases in the past 24 hours and 9 deaths. 65 patients have been discharged, taking the recovered tally to 572. The state tally currently stands at 4666 with 232 deaths - Mumbai alone amounts to 3032 cases and 139 deaths.

On Sunday, CM Uddhav Thackeray announced that the state government will partially resumption of economic activities from April 20 in Green and Orange zones. However, he clarified that the movement of workers and inter-district travel will not be allowed to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus. Prior to PM Modi's announcement extending the lockdown till May 3, Thackeray announced that lockdown will be extended in Maharashtra at least till April 30 - warning people to maintain social distance to avoid an extension.

