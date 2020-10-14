Maharashtra To Get Heavy-extremely Heavy Rain-fall Over Next 2-3 Days: IMD's Forecast

Heavy rains and thunderstorm are likely to lash parts of Maharashtra for the next few days until October 15. Lighting and strong winds are also expected until Thursday.

"There is an extremely low-pressure area in the Bay of Bengal and the clouds developed because of it would be hovering on Maharashtra from October 14 to 16. It would result in heavy to extremely heavy rainfall over some parts of Maharashtra," an official statement said.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has also warned about a deep depression off the east coast of North-eastern Andhra Pradesh that will move westward while maintaining its power for the next five days. The depression, moving at a maximum wind speed of 55-65 kmph gusting to 75 kmph, is expected to create wet conditions across east, central, west, and south India.

In Telangana, Hyderabad is also likely to witness a heavy downpour. On Wednesday, heavy falls are expected to lash isolated places over North Andhra Pradesh, Rayalaseema, South interior Karnataka, South Odisha, South Chhattisgarh and Vidarbha.

The IMD has advised fishermen against venturing into North Andaman Sea during October 13 to 15, East-central Arabian sea along and off south Maharashtra-Goa coast during the same time, Gujarat-Maharashtra coast on October 16 to 17 and Karnataka-Kerala coats on October 13 to 14.

Intense spell of rains in southern states

On Tuesday, continuous rainfall and heavy thunderstorms were witnessed in parts of Kerala following the deep depression in the Bay of Bengal, predicting heavier spells of rain in north Kerala’s Kozhikode district, the IMD said. While the meteorological department has put Kozhikode on ‘Orange’ alert, it has issued ‘yellow’ alerts for Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod districts.

Many parts of Andhra Pradesh and Odisha too experienced severe distress due to heavy rainfall following the deep depression that crossed the Kakinada coast, causing mass destruction. Maharashtra’s South Konkan region, Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada subdivisions and Goa also witnessed heavy to very heavy falls.

