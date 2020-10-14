Hyderabad Rains Sweep Away Cars As Rivers Form On Flooded Streets; More Showers Forecasted

At least 11 people have died in Telangana following incessant rains that lashed several parts of the state, leading to waterlogging on roads and inundation of some low-lying areas. The neighbouring Andhra Pradesh is bracing for more heavy rainfall over the next 24 hours as IMD Hyderabad has warned of thunderstorms along coastal regions in the state. The Chief Secretary to Chief Minister Jaganmohan Reddy wrote to senior district and police officials on Tuesday, urging them to be on "high alert".

Heavy rainfall in Andhra Pradesh & Telangana

At least three have been killed in Andhra Pradesh after continuous rain over the past two days. Andhra Pradesh has also reported damage to property, according to news agency PTI. In Telangana 14 districts were hit; traffic came to a standstill as heavy rain flooded roads.

Telangana: Various parts of Hyderabad face waterlogging and flooding due to heavy rainfall. Visuals from Purana pul. pic.twitter.com/o0t8dCeO4L — ANI (@ANI) October 14, 2020

#WATCH Telangana: Heavy rainfall in Hyderabad triggers waterlogging and flooding in different parts of the city. Visuals from Reddy Colony, Champapet. pic.twitter.com/bOAWmWMPge — ANI (@ANI) October 14, 2020

Union Minister's appeal to citizens of Hyderabad

Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy said he has spoken to a National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) official and kept a team ready for flood assistance. Two more teams were scheduled to reach Hyderabad by Tuesday night to assist in relief measures in Hyderabad and elsewhere in Telangana, Reddy said in a release late on Tuesday night.

I Appeal to all the citizens of Hyderabad to take necessary precautions and not venture out unless necessary for the next 48 hours due to heavy rains in Telangana.

I also appeal for assistance from volunteers & citizens in Hyderabad during this time. pic.twitter.com/rqsnTww06u — G Kishan Reddy (@kishanreddybjp) October 13, 2020

According to official data on rainfall (from 8.30 am to 2100 hours on Tuesday), Singapur Township in Medchal Malkajgiri district received 292.5 mm of rainfall, followed by 250.8 mm of rainfall at Verkat Palle in Yadadri-Bhongir district. Many localities in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits received very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall, official sources said.

In Andhra Pradesh, heavy rain - from 11.5 cm to 24 cm - was recorded at more than 100 places in the state, primarily in East and West Godavari, Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam and Krishna districts. Thousands of acres of farmlands were also left flooded, news agency ANI reported. A video shared online by the agency showed dozens of people hanging on to a rope as they try to cross a heavily flooded road, which looks more like a river in full flow.

READ | In first message after release, Mehbooba Mufti claims 'will take back what Delhi snatched’

READ | AQI in Delhi hits 'very poor' category; reduction of stubble burning may help, says IMD

#WATCH: A vehicle washes away in Dammaiguda area of Hyderabad following heavy rain in the city. #Telangana (13.11) pic.twitter.com/B6Jvyu665Z — ANI (@ANI) October 13, 2020

#WATCH Andhra Pradesh: People help a woman to cross a flooded road with the help of a rope in Sunnampadu village of Krishna district.



Heavy rainfall has created a flood-like situation in several areas of the district. pic.twitter.com/abn4fk0xfH — ANI (@ANI) October 13, 2020

READ | Heavy rainfall likely in parts of east coast, Karnataka and Telangana on Oct 11-12: IMD

READ | Country received 'above normal' rainfall during 4-month monsoon: IMD

(With agency inputs)