Maharashtra Min Jitendra Awhad Admitted To Hospital Amid Covid Quarantine, Negative Report

Maharashtra Housing Minister and NCP leader Jitendra Awhad got admitted to a private hospital in Mulund on Tuesday after experiencing fever and high blood pressure. Awhad had earlier quarantined himself after his security staff tested positive for novel Coronavirus. The minister in a message had earlier said that his first test was negative for Coronavirus, but as a precaution, he has decided to self-quarantine for 14 days.

Last week, Awhad had shared his COVID-19 test report which came negative after some media reports claimed he had tested positive. He said that he is "fit and fine" and working on the streets. He claimed that some media houses were "using him" for TRP. He said that "undoubtedly" he was "overexposed" for a month. "God is kind who are kind to others,(sic)" the NCP leader wrote.

Before that, he lashed out at BJP's Kirit Somaiya for casting aspersions on his COVID-19 test results. Somaiya had urged state Health Minister Rajesh Tope to clarify about the health status of Awhad and 14 of his contacts, claiming that there were contradictory reports in the media on whether they had tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

14 people with whom Awhad had come in close contact tested positive for the novel Coronavirus. This includes 5 bodyguards, a cook, a journalist, and his cameraman, three police constables and NCP workers. They reportedly contracted the virus from a senior inspector who tested positive for COVID-19 earlier.

