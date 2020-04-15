Now, Maha Min Jitendra Awhad Shares Full Covid Test Report After Disclosing Somaiya Chat

Maharashtra Housing Minister Jitendra Awhad on Wednesday shared his COVID-19 test report which came negative after some media reports claimed he had tested positive. He said that he is "fit and fine" and working on the streets. He claimed that some media houses were "using him" for TRP. He said that "undoubtedly" he was "overexposed" for a month. "God is kind who are kind to others,(sic)" the NCP leader wrote.

Jitendra Awhad on Tuesday lashed out at BJP's Kirit Somaiya for casting aspersions on his COVID-19 test results. Somaiya had urged state Health Minister Rajesh Tope to clarify about the health status of Awhad and 14 of his contacts, claiming that there were contradictory reports in the media on whether they had tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Acknowledging the BJP leader's concern, Awhad contended that there was no need for Somaiya to publicly raise this issue as he had personally spoken to him.

On Monday, 14 people with whom Awhad had come in close contact tested positive for the novel coronavirus. This includes 5 bodyguards, a cook, a journalist, and his cameraman, three police constables and NCP workers. They reportedly contracted the virus from a senior inspector who tested positive for COVID-19 earlier. Clarifying that his first COVID-19 report was negative, the state Housing Minister decided to go into self-quarantine for 14 days.

