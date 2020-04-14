Maha Minister Jitendra Awhad Slams BJP For Casting Doubts On His COVID-19 Test Report

Maharashtra Housing Minister Jitendra Awhad on Tuesday lashed out at BJP's Kirit Somaiya for casting aspersions on his COVID-19 test results. Somaiya had urged state Health Minister Rajesh Tope to clarify about the health status of Awhad and 14 of his contacts, claiming that there were contradictory reports in the media on whether they had tested positive for the novel coronavirus. Acknowledging the BJP leader's concern, Awhad contended that there was no need for Somaiya to publicly raise this issue as he had personally spoken to him.

Contradictory Messages about Corona Positive & Negative Tests of Minister Jitendra @Awhadspeaks & his 14 colleagues circulated in Media. We r concern about their health. I have requested Health Minister @rajeshtope11 to clarify & take care of them @BJP4Maharashtra @Dev_Fadnavis — Kirit Somaiya (@KiritSomaiya) April 14, 2020

Thanx for ur concern but u and me spoke and I told u about my report

I don't know y r u asking health minister when u had the details

Y r u after cheap publicity

Is everything in media true — Dr.Jitendra Awhad (@Awhadspeaks) April 14, 2020

Awhad tests negative for COVID-19

On Monday, 14 people with whom Awhad had come in close contact tested positive for the novel coronavirus. This includes 5 bodyguards, a cook, a journalist, and his cameraman, three police constables and NCP workers. They reportedly contracted the virus from a senior inspector who tested positive for COVID-19 earlier. Clarifying that his first COVID-19 report was negative, the state Housing Minister decided to go into self-quarantine for 14 days.

Engineer alleges thrashing at Awhad's bungalow

Recently, Awhad stirred a controversy after a civil engineer alleged that he was beaten up at the former's bungalow in Thane. The complainant posted a reportedly offensive social media post ridiculing Awhad when he opposed PM Modi's appeal to light a lamp at 9 pm on April 5. As per the complainant's account in the FIR registered at the Vartak Nagar Police station, two constables reached his house and took him to the Maharashtra Housing Minister's bungalow.

Thereafter, the engineer was allegedly beaten badly by goons with lathis, belts and bamboo sticks. While Awhad has refrained from directly commenting on the veracity of the incident, he wrote on Twitter stressing that he did not support lawlessness. 5 men, believed to be the security personnel of Awhad were detained by the Thane police and sent to 4-day police custody. After the civil engineer's wife was summoned as an accused by the police, the couple met Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari.

