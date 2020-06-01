Maharashtra: NDRF Deploys 9 Teams As Cyclone Nisarga Looms Over Arabian Sea

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has deployed nine teams in Maharashtra on Monday in view of the developing cyclone situation in the Arabian Sea. The NDRF said three teams have been deployed in Mumbai, two in Palghar and one each in Thane, Raigad, Ratnagiri, and Sindhudurg. Moreover, the NDRF is in close contact with the R&R Department of Maharashtra government, India Meteorological Department (IMD) authorities, and district administration.

"In view of this, NDRF teams are briefed, trained, and equipped to deal with the double disaster. We have also upgraded our Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) to respond to the emerging situation," the disaster management body said.

2nd Stage Monsoon Forecast and Cyclonic Storm Warning Press Conference



Monsoon rains to be 102% of long-period average as the conditions become more favourable for good rains.https://t.co/1NnsIV9aZ8 — IMD Weather (@IMDWeather) June 1, 2020

READ | Cyclone Nisarga: Amit Shah Chairs Meeting With NDMA Officials To Review Preparedness

Amit Shah chairs meeting on Nisarga

Union Home Minister Amit Shah earlier on Monday held a review meeting with officials of the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) on preparedness for dealing with 'Cyclone Nisarga'. The build-up of a cyclonic storm in Gujarat and Maharashtra comes just days after super cyclone Amphan wreaked havoc in West Bengal and Odisha.

The cyclonic storm is said to hit north Maharashtra and south Gujarat coasts around June 3 morning. The cyclonic storm will be accompanied by heavy rains with strong winds in places like Mumbai, Thane, Raigad, Palghar, Vapi, Valsad, Surat, Diu-Daman from Tuesday night to Thursday morning. The IMD said that a low-pressure area has been formed near the southeast Arabian Sea and Lakshadweep.

READ | Cyclone Expected To Hit Maharashtra; CM Uddhav Warns Fishermen Against Venturing Into Sea

Uddhav requests fisherfolks to avoid sailing

On Sunday, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray requested fishermen to avoid venturing into the sea as the cyclone is expected to hit the Arabian Sea. "In the next two to three days, a cyclone is expected to hit us. I request fishermen to avoid fishing in the sea for the next three to four days," he said here in a press conference.

READ | Kolkata’s College Street Counts Its Losses After Cyclone Amphan

10 NDRF Teams in Gujarat

Meanwhile, Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani said 10 teams of the NDRF have already taken position in five districts of south Gujarat and Bhavnagar and Amreli districts of Saurashtra to deal with any situation arising out of the cyclone. These five districts of south Gujarat are Surat, Bharuch, Navsari, Valsad and Dang.

READ | Gujarat braces for cyclone, deploys 10 NDRF teams