Maharashtra: Another Biggest One-day Jump With 5,318 New COVID-19 Cases And 167 Deaths

With 5,318 fresh cases of COVID-19, Maharashtra on Saturday reported its highest single-day count of the viral infection for the fourth straight day. The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases has gone up to 1,59,133. The state health department said reconciliation of COVID-19 cases from all districts and municipal corporations between the period March 9 and June 7 has been completed.

The death toll rose to 7,273 after 167 patients succumbed to the illness, of which 86 died in the last 48 hours, and the rest 81 are deaths from the previous period.

The number of recoveries jumped by 4,430 in the last 24 hours to reach 84,245. As of June 27, there are 67,600 active cases in the state.

In state capital Mumbai, 1,365 people were diagnosed with COVID-19 on Saturday, taking the aggregate to 74,252. Meanwhile, the tally in neighbouring Thane touched 32,735, while that in Palghar stood at 4,880. Pune so far has 19,761 cases while Nagpur has recorded 1,400 cases.

The state health department said the recovery rate in Maharashtra is 52.94% while the case fatality rate is 4.57%. Currently, 5,65,161 people are under home quarantine and 36,925 people in institutional quarantine.

Furthermore, out of 8,96,874 laboratory samples, 1,59,133 have been tested positive (17.74%) for COVID-19 until June 27. A total of 103 laboratories are functioning for COVID-19 diagnosis in Maharashtra currently – 60 government ones and 43 private ones.

Speaking to the media on Friday, Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope had revealed that COVID-19 cases in the state are expected to rise during July and August. He mentioned that the state government was working to ensure that the fatality rate does not go up.

Adding that the number of doctors and ICU beds were being increased to meet this demand, Tope stated that the state Cabinet had passed a resolution on availing the services of final year postgraduate medical students in ICU wards. He also observed that important anti-viral drugs were being procured so that their stock in each district can be increased.

Casualty figures

Out of the 167 deaths reported in the state on Satrday, 86 occurred in the last 48 hours and 81 deaths are from the previous period. These include 64 deaths in Mumbai, 5 in Jalgaon, 4 in Dhule, 2 in Ahmednagar, 2 in Nashik, 1 in Vasai-Virar, 1 in Pimpri-Chinchwad, 1 in Jalna and 1 in Latur. These 81 deaths have been shown in the progressive figures instead of showing in daily figures.

Details of district wise active case:

