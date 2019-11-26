Maharashtra: Rapid Action Force Deployed As Political Turmoil Grips State

Amid the political turmoil in Maharashtra, the Central government deployed 12 companies and one woman company of Rapid Action Force (RAF) in the state to maintain law and order. That's according to sources who say since Sunday evening, security has been beefed up. The RAF comes under the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF). Sources also confirmed that majority of the RAF companies have been deployed in sensitive locations in Mumbai where political leaders are residing.

READ | SENSATIONAL: CM Devendra Fadnavis To Resign, Says 'BJP Won't Form Govt, Will Sit In Oppn'

"To deal with any law and order situation in the state, the Home Ministry has given 12 companies of RAF who will help the local police to maintain the situation. One woman company of RAF has also been deployed in Maharashtra," a senior government official said. "Due to the political crisis, supporters of political parties may try to take laws into their own hands in Maharashtra," sources said.

READ | CRUCIAL: On Eve Of Maharashtra Floor Test, Congress-NCP-Shiv Sena To Meet To Elect Leader

Security around hotels lodging MLAs

The CRPF has its office situated in Mumbai. However, the paramilitary forces have been deployed in the state as per the disposal of local police. Deployment of paramilitary forces have been done around the location of hotels where legislators of various political parties are staying, informed a senior Mumbai Police official. "We got 12 companies of RAF along with one women company on Sunday. The deployment of the paramilitary has been done majorly in Mumbai, especially where local MLAs are staying," the officer said.

READ | MASSIVE: Maharashtra Floor Test At 5 pm On Wednesday; Protem Speaker To Conduct, Orders SC

Fadnavis to resign as CM

Addressing a press briefing on Tuesday evening, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis made the sensational announcement of not forming the government in Maharashtra. CM Fadnavis said that BJP will be sit in the Opposition and he would meet the governor to tender his resignation as the party does not have numbers. The development comes even as the Supreme Court on Monday morning ordered that the floor test in Maharashtra assembly will be held at 5 PM on Wednesday. Fadnavis' press conference comes right after sources told Republic TV that his deputy, NCP leader Ajit Pawar has resigned from the post of Deputy CM.

(With ANI inputs)

READ | Maharashtra Floor Test Ordered, Here's What Abhishek Manu Singhvi Said On The SC Verdict