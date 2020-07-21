Maharashtra: Record Jump In COVID-19 Recoveries In 24 Hrs, Test Positivity Rate Nears 20%

Maharashtra on Tuesday reported 8,369 fresh cases of Coronavirus infections in the state, taking the tally of confirmed cases to 3,27,031, revealed a health bulletin.

The death toll rose to 12,276 after 246 succumbed to COVID-19, the respiratory illness caused by the novel Coronavirus, in the last 24 hours. The case fatality rate in the state stands at 3.75%, way above the country's 2.43%.

On the other hand, a record 7,188 patients were discharged after recovery, which pegs the number of recovered cases at 1,82,217. The recovery rate in Maharashtra is now 55.72%, against the nation's 62.72%.

Currently, 7,79,676 people are under home quarantine and 45,077 people in institutional quarantine. Furthermore, out of 16,40,644 laboratory samples, 3,27,031 have been tested positive (19.93%) for COVID-19 until July 21. India's test positivity rate stands at 8.07%.

In the state capital Mumbai, 992 people were diagnosed with COVID-19 on Tuesday, taking the aggregate to 1,03,368. As per the state health bulletin, India's financial capital has 73,555 active cases while 5,817 patients have died. For some time now, Mumbai has reported less than 2,000 cases a day while the number of tests has remained fairly progressive, a sign that the outbreak is easing. Overall, Mumbai's doubling rate stands at 59 days.

Meanwhile, the total number of cases in neighbouring Thane district touched 78,132, of which it has 39,816 active cases, the highest in India for an urban district. Cases in Pune surged past 59,745, of which there are 21,478 active cases. The tally of active cases in Palghar meanwhile stands at 5,312 while it is 1,145 in Nagpur.

The current count of COVID19 patients in the state of Maharashtra is 327031. Today,newly 8369 patients have been tested as positive.Also newly 7188 patients have been cured today,totally 182217 patients are cured & discharged from the hospitalsTotal Active patients are 132236 pic.twitter.com/28z0T864bE — Rajesh Tope (@rajeshtope11) July 21, 2020

Uddhav keeps restrictions in place

Earlier, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray reiterated that religious, social, and political gatherings will remain prohibited in the state in view of the pandemic situation. His statement came ahead of the Bakri Eid and Ganesh Chaturthi festivals.

The CM has called for replication of the world-renowned 'Dharavi Model' of COVID-19 containment elsewhere in Maharashtra during his virtual meeting with district collectors and municipal commissioners.

