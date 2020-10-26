Maharashtra Registers Lowest Single-day COVID-19 Tally In 4 Months, 84 Deaths Reported

In a heartening development on Monday, Maharashtra registered its lowest single-day COVID-19 tally in four months after 3,645 more persons tested positive for the novel coronavirus. This has propelled the State's COVID-19 caseload to 16,48,665. The last occasion when Maharashtra had recorded a lower tally in a 24-hour period was on June 17 (3,305 cases).

At present, there are 1,34,137 active cases in the State. With 9,905 COVID-19 patients discharged in the day, the number of recovered soared to 14,70,660.

84 deaths - 37 from Mumbai, eight from Solapur, six from Mira Bhayandar, four each from Nagpur and Sangli, three each from Amravati, Pune and Navi Mumbai, two each from Thane, Kalyan-Dombivali, Aurangabad and Osmanabad and one each from Wardha, Chandrapur, Beed, Nashik, Vasai Virar and Mira Bhayandar were reported on Monday.

Until now, a total of 43,348 persons in the state have died owing to COVID-19. So far, 86,45,195 samples have been tested for the novel coronavirus in labs operational across the state. While 25,30,900 persons are under home quarantine, 13,690 others have been admitted to institutional quarantine centres. The COVID-19 positivity rate, recovery rate, and fatality rate in Maharashtra stand at 19.07 per cent, 89.2 per cent, and 2.63 per cent respectively.

Today,newly 3645 patients have been tested as positive in the state. Also newly 9905 patients have been cured today. Totally 1470660 patients are cured & discharged from the hospitals Total Active patients are 134137. The patient recovery rate in the state is 89.2%. — Rajesh Tope (@rajeshtope11) October 26, 2020

Railways allow lawyers to travel in local trains

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Railways has given permission to lawyers practising in different courts and registered clerks of lawyers to use the suburban railway in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region till the midnight of November 23. This came four days after the Maharashtra government sent a specific request in this regard. Earlier, only those lawyers who were required to physically appear in the Bombay High Court and registered clerks were permitted to use the Mumbai suburban railway owing to the COVID-19 crisis.

The lawyers and registered clerks can use local trains only in non-peak hours, i.e up to 8 am in the morning, between 11 am and 4 pm and from 7 pm onwards. The other conditions include the purchase of a separate one-way ticket for each journey, prominent display of identity card issued by the Bar Council of Maharashtra and Goa, maintaining social distancing norms etc. Those violating the terms and conditions for this facility shall be liable for strict disciplinary action by the HC or the Bar Council of Maharashtra and Goa.

