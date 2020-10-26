Miraculous COVID-19 Recoveries: From War Veteran To New Born, Stories Of Five Survivors

Amid the threat of COVID-19 induced deaths and destruction looming large over people, there are tales of miraculous recoveries that hare spreading cheer on the internet. While recovery for younger generation is easier, there are stories of elderlies, who had survived previous disasters, beating the viral infection. From newborn to a woman with Alzheimer's disease, here are recovery stories that would inspire you to see light at the end of the tunnel.

Read: Bobby Bowden Beats COVID At 90 Yet Legendary NCAA HC Slammed For Endorsing Donald Trump

Woman, who survived Spanish flu, beats COVID-19

A 113-year-old woman in Spain, who had previously survived both the World Wars, Spanish Civil War and Spanish flu successfully recovered from COVID-19. According to reports, Maria Branyas, had defied all odds to become the oldest human in the world to have survived the pandemic. Branyas was reportedly infected with the virus in April and she successfully battled it from inside her room in her old age care home.

(Image: Twitter/janogarcia)

New Born Beats COVID-19

In another story of miraculous recovery, a newborn baby had beaten COVID-19 to survive. The baby boy, born to a couple from the Ripon Street area in central Kolkata, was found to be positive for COVID-19 a few days after his birth, he said. However, after being on ventilator support for more than a week, he was discharged from a hospital following recovery, a doctor treating him told PTI.

Read: Newborn Beats COVID-19 After Over A Week On Ventilator

Iranian woman beats COVID-19

In a similar case, a 103-year-old woman was cured of deadly coronavirus infection in the Islamic Republic of Iran despite the significant evidence that elderly people are most vulnerable to the pathogen. The woman had been hospitalised in the central city of Semnan for at least seven days, and reportedly the head of the hospital, Navid Danayi has said that she was “discharged after making a complete recovery”.

World War veteran recovers from infection

In another inspiring case of combating COVID-19, Sepoy Ramu Laxman Sakpal (Retd), a 98-year-old War Veteran from Navi Mumbai had recovered from COVID-19. The war veteran residing at Nerul was admitted to Indian Naval Hospital Ship Asvini in a critical state and diagnosed with Pneumonia due to COVID-19 a few weeks ago. The veteran's condition was successfully managed at the Naval Hospital, leading to freedom from COVID-19 on August 15, India's Independence Day.

Read: 98-year-old War Veteran Defeats COVID-19 At INHS Asvini

Read: 105-year-old Afghan Woman With Alzheimer's Beats COVID-19 In Noida's Sharda Hospital

Woman with Alzheimer's defeats COVID-19

Marking another inspiring case of combating COVID-19, a 105-year-old woman of Afghanistan origin with Alzeimer's condition recovered from COVID-19 in Noida's Sharda Hospital. The Afghan woman, identified as Rabia Ahmed, was admitted in a deteriorating condition with symptoms of fever and breathlessness, after which she spent a week on the ventilator.

She was brought to Sharda Hospital, a dedicated COVID-19 centre, after being tested positive at another private hospital in Noida. However, with prompt treatment, she recovered within a fortnight with her reports coming negative and she was discharged thereafter.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.