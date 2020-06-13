Maharashtra Reports 3,427 COVID-19 Cases On Saturday; Total Tally Propels To 1,04,568

As India's total COVID-19 tally inched past the 3 lakh-mark, Maharashtra continues to remain the largest contributor to the total number as the state reported 3,427 fresh cases on Saturday along with 113 deaths. This comes on a day when a total of 11,458 cases were reported across the country. The total number of COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra now stands at 1,04,568 and the death toll at 3,830. Meanwhile, 47796 patients have also recovered from deadly infection.

Mumbai also continues to witness a spike in COVID cases as the total tally in the financial capital has now reached 56,831 with 2,113 deaths.

Maharashtra caps testing price at Rs 2200

Maharashtra government, earlier in the day, capped the maximum price for COVID-19 tests (RT-PCR) at Rs 2200. Moreover, the maximum price for testing by collecting samples from home has been capped at Rs 2800. Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) had capped the maximum testing price at Rs 4500 but had then removed the all-India cap. Previously, the Tamil Nadu government capped the cost of testing to ₹3,000 and an additional Rs 500 for a home visit.

Explaining the testing price capped by the Maharashtra government on RT-PCR tests, state Health Minister Rajesh Tope, on Saturday said that the decision was the need of the hour to boost testing. He hailed the decision saying, currently, Maharashtra has the lowest testing price limit in India. Moreover, he said that the capping of price on testing will allow more private labs to test and private offices which wished to test employees before re-opening.

"The RT-PCR test kit which is used to detect (COVID-19) positive or negative was allowed to be used by private labs. These labs charged Rs 4500 for the testing and Rs 5200 if the test swab had to be taken from the home. The demand to reduce the price of the test was made by several districts and offices who wished to test their employees before opening," he said.

