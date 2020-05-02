Maharashtra Reports 790 New COVID Cases & 36 Deaths As India Sees Sharpest Single Day Rise

As India sees its highest single-day spike with 2411 cases, Maharashtra on Saturday, witnessed 790 new Coronavirus (COVID-19) cases and 36 deaths. Moreover, 121 have been cured taking the tally of cured individuals to 2000. Currently, the state tally stands at 12,296 with 521 deaths.

Maharashtra: 790 new cases

Mumbai tops Coronavirus tally

The financial capital of the state has been the worst affected district in the entire country, registering over a hundred cases per day. BMC has set up 1076 containment zones throughout Mumbai since the rise in the number of cases. With over 1 million people living in five square kilometer area, Dharavi is Mumbai's most densely populated area and has been under severe scrutiny - recording 496 cases with 18 deaths. The Centre's inter-ministerial team has visited several areas of Mumbai's containment zones and has recommended adding more isolation beds as the number cases rise in Mumbai.

Maharashtra's red, orange and green zones

On Friday, the Centre released the list of COVID zones - red (130), orange (284) and green (319). Maharashtra has 14 classified red zones, 16 orange zones and 6 green zones. Red zones in Maharashtra are - Mumbai, Pune, Thane, Nashik, Palghar, Nagpur, Solapur, Yavatmal, Aurangabad, Satara, Dhule, Akola, Jalgaon and Mumbai Suburban. On the other hand, with no new cases for 21 days - Osmanabad, Washim, Sindhudurg, Gondi, Gadhchiroli and Wardha fall under green zones.

Maharashtra partially opens 'orange & green zones'

While CM Uddhav Thackeray announced that the state government will partially resumption of economic activities from April 20 in Green and Orange zones, the government had to rollback the partial relaxation in Pune and Mumbai as COVID cases soared. Moreover, the Maharashtra government has stated that there was no possibility of lifting the lockdown in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region and the Pune Metropolitan Region after May 3, when the national lockdown is set to end. After the MHA allowed the movement of migrants across states, the state government issued SoP for the same.