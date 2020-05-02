SHOCKING: 18 People Found Travelling In Cement Mixer Truck From Maharashtra To Lucknow

While states have started facilitating the passage of stranded migrants across India, 18 people were found travelling in the mixer tank of a concrete mixer truck Madhya Pradesh's Indore. The truck was sent to the police station and an FIR has been registered. The individuals had allegedly been travelling from Maharashtra to Lucknow.

18 people travel in cement mixer

#WATCH 18 people found travelling in the mixer tank of a concrete mixer truck by police in Indore, Madhya Pradesh. DSP Umakant Chaudhary says, "They were travelling from Maharashtra to Lucknow. The truck has been sent to a police station & an FIR has been registered". pic.twitter.com/SfsvS0EOCW — ANI (@ANI) May 2, 2020

Centre runs seven trains to transport stranded migrants & students across states today

MHA allows movement of migrants

On Friday, amending its order to allow movement of stranded migrants, pilgrims, tourists, students and other persons across India, the Ministry of Home Affairs has allowed special trains to be operated by Ministry of Railways (MOR). MOR has designate nodal officer(s) for coordinating with State/ UTs for their movement for these point-to-point 'Shramik' express trains. Seven trains were flagged on Friday transporting migrants from Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Kerala to Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Odisha.

The railways clarified that normal train travel is still prohibited. It added that these special trains will only carry those migrants cleared by state authorities and that the functioning of these trains were as per state governments' needs. The Centre is charging Rs 30 per head and an additional Rs 20 for each ticket to board the 'Shramik' trains.

Chhattisgarh to bring home all students and migrant workers stranded across India

Stranded migrants issue

After PM Modi had announced the first phase of lockdown, on March 28, thousands of migrant workers were seen thronging the Delhi-Uttar Pradesh border at Delhi's Anand Vihar Interstate Bus Terminal in the hope of reaching their homes, defying lockdown and creating a health hazard. Similarly, after PM Modi announced the extension of the lockdown till May 3, on April 14, around 2,000 migrant workers gathered at Bandra station, under the illusion of boarding 'Jansdharan Express' trains to UP, Bengal and Bihar. Apart from this several visuals have been seen of thousands of migrants walking across state borders to reach their native homes due to loss of income amid lockdown.

During the second phase of lockdown, the Ministry of Home Affairs permitted the inter-state movement of stranded persons in the country. Initially, only buses were allowed to be used for the transportation of the persons who will be allowed to proceed only after being medically screened and undergoing 14-day quarantine in institutional facilities or home-quarantine. Uttar Pradesh has ferried thousands of such stranded students and labourers back home.

