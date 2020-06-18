Maharashtra Congress Leaders Hold Crisis Talks With CM Uddhav Amid Shiv Sena's Criticism

Amid disgruntlement between the Congress and the Shiv Sena in Maharashtra, top Maharashtra Congress leaders met Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray at 11.30 am on Thursday. Senior leaders such as Balasaheb Thorat and Ashok Chavan are said to be attending the meeting with the CM in order to convey this 'displeasure' regarding certain decisions of the Maharashtra government, as per sources. Their meeting comes shortly after Shiv Sena called the Congress party 'an old creaking cot' after the grand old party raised certain issues regarding the bureaucracy of the MVA government.

Saamna's jibe at Congress

The Shiv Sena on Tuesday took a jibe at the Congress party in its mouthpiece Saamana and asked, "Why is the old cot (Congress) making a noise". The editorial said that Congress leaders, Balasaheb Thorat and Ashok Chavan had raised issues in the recent days and the latter, especially, had blamed bureaucrats for the "issues" within the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in the state.

Shiv Sena's response comes after Ashok Chavan blamed bureaucrats for creating a rift among MVA and added that Congress will soon take up the matter with Sena chief and Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

Congress leader Balasaheb Thorat has said that they have some demands which and to discuss those, they had demanded time to meet Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. He stated that the party has not said anything wrong and those demands are in the interest of the people.

Earlier, a rift in the MVA government surfaced after a group of senior Congress leaders met at Sports Minister Sunil Kedar's residence on June 11. Meanwhile, on May 26, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi while addressing a press conference had distanced the Congress party from Maharashtra government's handling of the COVID-19 crisis.

