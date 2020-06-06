Maharashtra Sees 2739 New COVID-19 Cases With 120 Deaths; Recovery Rate Stands At 45.6%

Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally rose to 82,968 after 2,739 people tested positive for Coronavirus on June 6, Saturday. There are 42,600 active cases at present. The number of recovered cases in Maharashtra soared to 37,390 after 2234 COVID-19 patients were discharged in the day.

There were 120 COVID-related deaths reported in the state in the day. Mumbai-58, Thane-10, Navi Mumbai-6, Ulhasnagar-6,

Mira-Bhayandar-5, Vasai-Virar-1, Bhivandi-3, Palghar-1, Nashik-5, Malegaon-2 , Pune-10, Satara-5, Solapur-2, Akola -2, Amaravati-2 , Aurangabad -2.

The recovery and fatality rate pertaining to COVID-19 in the state stands at 45.6% and 3.57% respectively. While, 5,46,566 people are in-home quarantine, 29,098 people are in institutional quarantine currently.

Maharashtra To Procure 10,000 Vials Of Remdesivir For Treating COVID-19 Patients

The Maharashtra government will procure 10,000 vials of anti-viral drug Remdesivir for treating COVID-19 patients, State Health Minister Rajesh Tope said on Saturday. Remdesivir is the first drug that showed positive results in COVID-19 patients in formal clinical trials. India's Union Health Ministry had on Tuesday approved its emergency use to treat COVID-19 patients.

On Twitter, Rajesh Tope said that the anti-viral drug has generated promising results against other coronavirus-caused diseases like MERS and SARS based on evidence from animal and clinical studies in labs. He cited the World Health Organisation's positive take on the drug in COVID-19 treatment and said it is being made available for poor and needy patients.

Remdesivir was granted emergency use authorization by the US Food and Drug Administration last month and has received approval by Japanese health regulators. In May, the WHO welcomed data from a US government-run clinical trial showing the drug appeared to be effective in reducing recovery times for COVID-19 patients.

