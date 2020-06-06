Maharashtra CM Meets NCP Supremo Sharad Pawar After Visiting Cyclone-hit Raigad

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray met NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Friday evening after Thackeray's visit to cyclone-hit Raigad district. The meeting took place at 'Varsha', the official bungalow of Maharashtra chief minister, said PTI quoting official sources. Thackeray visited Alibaug in Raigad district in the morning and announced Rs 100-crore financial assistance.

On Thursday, a day after cyclone Nisarga made landfall near Alibaug, Pawar had held a review meeting with the ministers from his party including Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, Water Resources Minister Jayant Patil, and Raigad MP Sunil Tatkare.

Rs.100 Cr As Immediate Relief

On Friday, June 5, Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray visited Raigad district to take stock of the damage caused due to Cyclone Nisarga. Shrivardhan MLA Aditi Tatkare briefed him about the damage and the post-cyclone relief work. On this occasion, he was accompanied by Environment Minister Aaditya Thackeray and Fisheries Minister Aslam Shaikh. Addressing a press briefing, the Maharashtra CM revealed that 6 persons had lost their lives due to the cyclone.

He mentioned that such a cyclone had come after more than 100 years. Moreover, Thackeray said that the mobile network services and electricity supply had not been restored yet. While acknowledging that it would take 8-10 days to ascertain the quantum of damage, he announced Rs.100 crore to Raigad district as immediate relief. He also thanked the people for effectively aiding the administration.

Maharashtra's Covid-19 tally

Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally rose to 80,229 after 2436 new novel coronavirus cases were reported in the state on Friday, June 5. At present, there are 42,215 active cases in the state. With 1475 COVID-19 patients discharged in the day, the number of recovered soared to 35,516. On Friday, Maharashtra registered its single-highest one-day death toll of 139 casualties. This includes 54 deaths from Mumbai, 30 from Thane, 14 each from Jalgaon and Pune, 8 from Malegaon, 7 from Kalyan-Dombivali, 5 from Ratnagiri, two each from Nashik and Solapur and one each from Vasai-Virar, Aurangabad and Bhiwandi. 110 of the deceased had high-risk co-morbidities such as diabetes, hypertension, heart disease, etc. Until now, a total of 2849 persons have died owing to COVID-19.

