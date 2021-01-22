Maharashtra Sees 2779 New COVID-19 Cases & 50 Deaths; Case Fatality Rate At 2.53%

On Friday, January 22, 2779 persons tested positive for the novel coronavirus in Maharashtra taking the state's COVID-19 tally to 20,03,657. At present, there are 44,926 active cases in the state. With 3,419 COVID-19 patients discharged in the day, the number of recovered soared to 19,06,827. Mumbai continues to be a major novel coronavirus hotspot with 482 new cases recorded in the day.

50 deaths — 10 from Kalyan-Dombivali, 9 from Mumbai, 5 from Thane, 4 from Jalgaon, three each from Jalna, Nashik and Ahmednagar, two each from Pimpri Chinchwad and Satara and one each from Nagpur, Buldhana, Amravati, Beed, Parbhani, Sangli, Pune and Raigad were reported on Friday. Until now, a total of 50,684 persons in the state have died owing to COVID-19.

So far, 1,40,80,930 samples have been tested for the novel coronavirus in labs operational across the state. While 2,13,414 persons are under home quarantine, 2,019 others have been admitted to institutional quarantine centres. The COVID-19 positivity rate, recovery rate and fatality rate in Maharashtra stand at 14.23 per cent, 95.17 per cent, and 2.53 per cent respectively.

Today, newly 2779 patients have been tested as positive in the state. Also newly 3419 patients have been cured today. Totally 1906827 patients are cured & discharged from the hospitals. Total Active patients are 44926. The patient recovery rate in the state is 95.17%. — Rajesh Tope (@rajeshtope11) January 22, 2021

COVID-19 vaccination in Maharashtra

On January 3, the Drugs Controller General of India approved COVISHIELD and COVAXIN for restricted emergency use. Manufactured by the Serum Institute of India with technology transfer from Oxford University-AstraZeneca, COVISHIELD is a Recombinant Chimpanzee Adenovirus vector vaccine with its overall efficacy of 70.42 per cent. On the other hand, COVAXIN is a Whole Virion Inactivated Corona Virus Vaccine developed by Bharat Biotech in collaboration with ICMR and NIV.

On January 16, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray launched the COVID-19 vaccination drive in the state and inaugurated the vaccination centre at BKC. In the state, this drive is being conducted on 4 days every week- Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday. So far, 74,000 health workers have been inoculated in Maharashtra which includes 21,610 persons who received their first dose at 282 centres on Friday. Moreover, Dr Pradeep Vyas, Principal Secretary, Department of Health revealed that districts such as Beed, Hingoli, Amravati, Wardha, Jalna and Osmanabad have achieved 100 per cent vaccination target so far.

