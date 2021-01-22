Brazil Thanks India For 2mn Doses Of COVID Vaccine; Says 'honoured To Have Great Partner'

Thanking India for providing 2 million doses of Covishield vaccine, President of Brazil Jair Bolsonaro tweeted to Prime Minister Narendra Modi stating that the country was 'honoured' to have a great partner like India. Taking to his Twitter, President Bolsonaro shared an image of Lord Hanuman carrying the Coronavirus vaccine like 'Sanjeevani' from India to Brazil expressing his gratitude to India for helping Brazil overcome the global health crisis by joining efforts.

"Namaskar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Brazil feels honoured to have a great partner to overcome a global obstacle by joining efforts. Thank you for assisting us with the vaccines exports from India to Brazil. Dhanyavaad!," tweeted Jair Bolsonaro.

India gifts vaccines to key partners

Earlier in the day, a flight carrying two million doses of Covishield vaccine departed from the Mumbai airport for Brazil. "The Covishield vaccine, manufactured by the Serum Institute of India, departed from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) carrying 2 million doses to Brazil via Emirates Sky Cargo," said a press release by CSMIA.

On January 19, India had announced that it would be supplying COVID-19 vaccines to several countries under grant assistance including Bhutan, Maldives, Bangladesh, Nepal, Myanmar, Mauritius and Seychelles, from Wednesday. In a statement, the Ministry of External Affairs said that the nation has received several requests for the supply of domestically-produced vaccines from neighbouring nations including key partners.

"The Government of India has received several requests for the supply of Indian manufactured vaccines from neighbouring and key partner countries. In response to these requests, and in keeping with India’s stated commitment to use India’s vaccine production and delivery capacity to help all of humanity fight the Covid pandemic, supplies under grant assistance to Bhutan, Maldives, Bangladesh, Nepal, Myanmar and Seychelles will begin from 20 January 2021," said the MEA.

The Ministry is still awaiting confirmation of the necessary regulatory clearances for Sri Lanka and Afghanistan.

