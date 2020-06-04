Maharashtra Sees Highest Fatality With 123 Deaths And 2933 New COVID Cases; Tally At 77793

Hitting a new high, Maharashtra on Thursday, reported 2933 new Coronavirus (COVID-19) cases and 123 new deaths - the highest till date. The state's current COVID-19 tally stands ar 77,793 cases with 2710 deaths - Mumbai amounting to 44,931 cases. This comes a day after the state was hit by Cyclone Nisarga - which has not majorly impacted the state but has given rise to fears of COVID-19 cases escalating.

Maharashtra issues 'Mission begin again' guidelines for phase-wise reopening till June 30

Maharashtra: 2933 new cases

The state government has reported that with 33,681 patients discharged, the recovery rate stands at 43.21%, and the mortality rate at 3.48%. The government has home-quarantined 5,60,303 people, put 30,623 people under institutional quarantine on 73,041 beds. Maharashtra has tested 5,10,176 samples of which 77,793 have tested positive - taking the state's test positivity rate to 15.24%. The state has 3805 containment zones.

Maharashtra amends 'Mission Begin again' clauses post-Cyclone Nisarga; tightens relaxation

Maharashtra amends 'Mission Begin again'

Earlier in the day, Maharashtra government has amended its lockdown relaxations under 'Mission Begin Again'. The amended order tightens the relaxations allowed for physical outdoor activities, the opening of shops, private offices re-opening, newspaper sales, educational institutions staff attendance, inter/intrastate movement. In addition to the Centre's guidelines for reopening in phases, Maharashtra has imposed phase-wise reopening of activities in areas of MCGM (Mumbai), Municipal Corporations of Pune, Solapur, Aurangabad, Malegaon, Nashik, Dhule, Jalgaon, Akola, Amravati, and Nagpur. In the rest of the state, all activities are allowed except for the ones mentioned in the prohibited list.

Mission Begin again phases for Mumbai

Phase 1 (From 3 June 2020) allows Outdoor physical activities like cycling, jogging / running/walking permitted, self-employed people like plumbers, electricians, pest-control and technicians, garages, all Government offices will function at 15% strength or maximum 15 employees whichever is more.

Phase 2 (From 5 June 2020) allows all markets, market areas & shops, except malls and market complexes from 9 am to 5 pm, taxis, rickshaws, four-wheeler, two-wheeler allowed with only essential I + 2.

Phase 3 (With Effect from 8th June 2020) allows all private offices can operate with up to 10% strength or 10 people, whichever is more, with remaining persons working from home.

As per the new guidelines, night curfew timings have been amended to 9:00 PM to 5 AM throughout the nation, except for essential services. Moreover, the MHA has stated that lockdown in containment zones will continue till June 30, allowing only essential activities and no movement of people in or out of it. The MHA has also ordered states to ensure no restriction in the movement of goods and persons intra-state and inter-state. Movement of Shramik and passenger trains, domestic air travel, movement of stranded Indians abroad will continue as per SOPs.

