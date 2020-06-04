Maharashtra Amends 'Mission Begin Again' Clauses Post-Cyclone Nisarga; Tightens Relaxation

With the onset of Cyclone Nisarga delaying the state's reopening, the Maharashtra government on Thursday, has amended its lockdown relaxations under 'Mission Begin Again'. The amended order tightens the relaxations allowed for physical outdoor activities, the opening of shops, private offices re-opening, newspaper sales, educational institutions staff attendance, inter/intrastate movement. Maharashtra has 74,860 cases and 2587 fatalities.

Amended 'Mission Begin Again' phases:

No equipment in gyms/play area like swings/bars allowed to operate

All shops on one side allowed to open for full working hours on one day, while the other shops allowed to open on other days in Phase 2 (from June 5)

All private offices can operate upto 10% strength or 10 people whichever is more in Phase 3 (from June 8)

Printing and distribution of paper is allowed from June 7

Offices of educational institutions allowed to open for non-teaching purposes only

While interstate and inter-district movement of people is regulated, inter-district movement of people withing Mumbai Metropolitan Region allowed without restrictions.

Earlier on Sunday, following the Centre's lockdown extension in containment zones, Maharashtra too issued lockdown guidelines for the new lockdown valid till June 30. In addition to the Centre's guidelines for reopening in phases, Maharashtra has imposed phase-wise reopening of activities in areas of MCGM (Mumbai), Municipal Corporations of Pune, Solapur, Aurangabad, Malegaon, Nashik, Dhule, Jalgaon, Akola, Amravati, and Nagpur. In the rest of the state, all activities are allowed except for the ones mentioned in the prohibited list.

Mission Begin again phases for Mumbai

Phase 1 (From 3 June 2020) allows Outdoor physical activities like cycling, jogging / running/walking permitted, self-employed people like plumbers, electricians, pest-control and technicians, garages, all Government offices will function at 15% strength or maximum 15 employees whichever is more.

Phase 2 (From 5 June 2020) allows all markets, market areas & shops, except malls and market complexes from 9 am to 5 pm, taxis, rickshaws, four-wheeler, two-wheeler allowed with only essential I + 2.

Phase 3 (With Effect from 8th June 2020) allows all private offices can operate with up to 10% strength or 10 people, whichever is more, with remaining persons working from home.

Following MHA guidelines, Maharashtra has banned:

Schools, colleges, educational, training, coaching institutions etc.

International air travel of passengers, except as permitted by MHA.

Metro Rail.

Passenger Movement by trains and domestic air travel unless specifically allowed through separate orders and standard operating procedure (SOP)

Cinema halls, gymnasiums, swimming pools, entertainment parks, theatres, bars and auditoriums, assembly halls and similar places.

Social/ political/ sports/ entertainment/academic/ cultural! religious functions and large congregations.

Religious places/ places of worship for public

Barber Shops, Spas, Saloons, Beauty Parlours.

Shopping Malls, Hotels, Restaurants and other Hospitality Services.

Cyclone Nisarga and fear of rise in COVID-19 cases

On Wednesday, Mumbai escaped the majority of the damage due to Cyclone Nisarga which made landfall at Alibaug and crossed through Thane, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Ahmednagar, Pune, Kolhapur, Satara to head towards Nashik where it weakened into a storm. Two people have died in Pune, while 3 people were injured. The BMC has warned citizens of monsoon related diseases and has advised monitoring symptoms for 7-10 days.

