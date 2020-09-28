Maharashtra Sees Huge Fall In Daily COVID-19 Deaths; Cases Rise To 13.51 Lakh

On Monday, September 28, Maharashtra recorded 11,921 new novel coronavirus cases, propelling the state's COVID-19 tally to 13,51,153. At present, there are 2,65,033 active cases in the state. With 19,932 COVID-19 patients discharged in the day, the number of recovered soared to 10,49,947.

180 deaths- 40 from Mumbai, 14 each from Pune and Chandrapur, 13 from Thane, 12 from Satara, 10 from Kolhapur, 8 each from Sangli and Yavatmal, 5 each from Amravati, Aurangabad, Pimpri Chinchwad, Hingoli and Navi Mumbai, 4 from Jalgaon, three each from Gadchiroli, Osmanabad, Nashik and Mira Bhayandar, two each from Ulhasnagar, Beed and Nagpur and one each from Buldhana, Akola, Nanded, Latur, Ratnagiri, Ahmednagar, Raigad, Vasai Virar, Palghar and Kalyan-Dombivali were reported on Monday. This marks a significant reduction in the number of reported deaths as compared to September 27(380 deaths).

Until now, a total of 35,751 persons have died owing to COVID-19. So far, 66,22,384 samples have tested for the novel coronavirus in labs operational across the state. While 19,75,923 persons are under home quarantine, 29,922 others have been admitted to institutional quarantine centres. The COVID-19 positivity rate, recovery rate, and fatality rate in Maharashtra stands at 20.4%, 77.71%, and 2.65% respectively.

Read: Maharashtra: Thane's COVID-19 Tally Crosses 1.70 Lakh

Today,newly11921patients have been tested as positive in the state. Also newly19932patients have been cured today,totally1049947 patients are cured & discharged from the hospitals Total Active patients are265033The patient recovery rate in the state is77.71%.#MeechMazaRakshak — Rajesh Tope (@rajeshtope11) September 28, 2020

Read: COVID-19 Cases Cross 73,000 In Nashik District

COVID-19 crisis in India

Currently, there are 9,62,640 active novel coronavirus cases in India while 50,16,520 patients have recovered and 95,542 fatalities have been reported. The recovered cases outnumber active cases by more than 5 times. With 74,893 patients recovering in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 recovery rate soared to 82.58%. 15 states and Union Territories are showing a recovery rate more than the national average.

73% of the new recovered cases are from Maharashtra, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Odisha, Delhi, Kerala, West Bengal and Punjab. The last 10 lakh recoveries were added in just 11 days. Moreover, 79% of the 82,170 fresh cases reported in the last 24 hours are from Maharashtra, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Odisha, Delhi, Kerala, West Bengal and Madhya Pradesh. On the other hand, Maharashtra, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, West Bengal, Andhra Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Delhi and Chhattisgarh account for 84% of the 1039 new deaths reported in the country.

Read: Maharashtra Govt Likely To Allow Dine-in Services At Restaurants From 1st Week Of October