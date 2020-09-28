Maharashtra Govt Likely To Allow Dine-in Services At Restaurants From 1st Week Of October

In a big development on Monday, the Hotel & Restaurant Association of Western India (HRAWI) claimed that the dine-in services at restaurants and hotels in Maharashtra will resume in the first week of October. While the Ministry of Home Affairs permitted hotels and restaurants to open from June 8, the Maharashtra government persisted with takeaway and home delivery services only. As per the HRAWI, Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray made this assurance in a meeting.

Various representatives of various restaurant associations including HRAWI, AHAR and NRAI met the Maharashtra CM seeking permission to start dine-in services. Reportedly, Thackeray also agreed to consider the waiver of excise license fees for 6 months of shutdown. Earlier, an SOP pertaining to social distancing, reducing touch points and safeguarding the health of customers and employees has purportedly been submitted to the Maharashtra government.

Unlock 4 guidelines

Currently, there are 2,73,646 active COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra while 10,30,015 patients have been discharged and 35,571 fatalities have been reported. On August 31, the Maharashtra government extended the lockdown in the entire state until September 30 besides easing the restrictions as part of Mission Begin Again. In the Unlock 4 phase, the state government allowed the inter-district movement of persons and goods without the need for any permission. Furthermore, it increased the attendance strength in government and private offices up to 50% and 30% respectively.

The guidelines added that a vigilance officer will be appointed in every office for ensuring the norms to avoid the spread of COVID-19. However, all educational institutions, cinema halls, swimming pools, entertainment parks, theatres, bars, gyms, auditoriums, Metro rail services and places of worship remain closed. It stressed the use of face coverings, social distancing, following the practice of Work From Home as far as possible and staggering on the work hours. Legal action can be taken against persons violating the containment measures as per the provisions of Section 51 to 60 of the Disaster Management Act and Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code.

