Maharashtra To Grant Rs 50L Each To Families Of 2 Cops In Mumbai Who Succumbed To COVID-19

The Maharashtra government will grant financial assistance of Rs 50 lakh each to the families of the two Mumbai police officers who died due to COVID-19, State Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said on Sunday. Besides, one member from each family will get a state government job, the Home Minister said, maintaining that the government will look after the families' needs.

"It is unfortunate that two Mumbai police personnel sacrificed their lives in the war against Corona. The government stands with both the families and financial assistance of Rs 50 lakh each will be given to them. One member each from those families will get a government job. We'll give them whatever help they need," Deshmukh was quoted as saying.

READ | Mumbai: 31 Journalists Discharged After Second COVID-19 Test Reports Negative

Mumbai cops succumb to Coronavirus

A 52-year-old Mumbai Police head constable who was infected with the novel Coronavirus died on Sunday. Sandip Surve died in a hospital after fighting COVID-19 for the past few days.

On Saturday, a 57-year-old policeman, Chandrakant Ganapat Pendurkar of Mumbai Police also died of COVID-19. The cop, who served as a Head Constable at the Vakola police station in the city, was suffering from coronavirus-related complications for the last few days, Mumbai Police’s official Twitter handle informed.

Two of Mumbai Police's heroes – HC Chandrakant Ganapat Pendurkar and HC Sandip Surve – succumbed to the fight against Coronavirus. In the memory of the departed souls, Mumbai Police will not be uploading any tweets today. Only responses will be given. pic.twitter.com/yAAaUDGDu7 — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) April 26, 2020

READ | Mumbai Policeman Succumbs To COVID-19; Bollywood Stars Deeply Saddened, Hail His Sacrifice

Coronavirus outbreak in Maharashtra

Currently, there are 7,628 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra out of which 1,076 patients have recovered while 323 casualties have been reported. Mumbai has emerged as the COVID-19 epicentre in the country, reporting 5,049 cases of which 551 patients have recovered and 191 have died so far.

Meanwhile, the Centre has approved of 'convalescent plasma therapy' and 'pool testing' in the state. Medical Education Minister Amit Deshmukh confirmed that the plasma therapy will be used on COVID-19 patients in Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur and Solapur.

READ | Some Pollution Hotspots In Delhi, Mumbai Turn Into Green Zones During Lockdown

READ | Mumbai Police Head Constable Tragically Falls To Covid; Force Offers Prayers For His Soul