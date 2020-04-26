Mumbai policeman succumbs to COVID-19; Bollywood stars deeply saddened, hail his sacrifice

A 57-year-old policeman Chandrakant Ganapat Pendurkar of Mumbai Police died of COVID-19 on Saturday. The cop, who served as a Head Constable at the Vakola police station in the city, was suffering from coronavirus-related complications for the last few days, Mumbai Police’s official Twitter handle informed. Celebrities from the film industry expressed their grief over the news, while hailing the sacrifice of the policeman.

Mumbai Police regrets to inform about the untimely demise of Head Constable Chandrakant Ganapat Pendurkar (57) from Vakola PStn, who was battling Coronavirus for the past few days.



May the departed soul rest in peace. Our thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved family. — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) April 25, 2020

Amitabh Bachchan termed it ‘extremely sad’ and wrote how the police was working for the survival of the citizens but end up sacrificing their own lives. The actor expressed his respects and condolences to Pendurkar and his family.

.. this is extremely sad .. they work for our survival, and sacrifice their own .. salutations to the brave .. condolences to the family of Cnst Chandrakant .. our prayers ..🙏 https://t.co/0qUFE8PJuS — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) April 25, 2020

Shankar Mahadevan termed him as a ‘great hero’, while sharing his sorrow and extending prayers to the family.

We feel extremely sad , helpless after hearing this news .. all we can do is salute this great hero who has given up his life for us .. prayers for his family 🙏🙏 — Shankar Mahadevan (@Shankar_Live) April 26, 2020

Riteish Deshmukh saluted the ‘true hero’ and conveyed gratitude for his courage and service.

Shri Chandrakant Ganpat Pendurkar - you are a true hero. Deepest condolences to the family & loved ones. No words are enough to thank you for your courage and service. RIP sir. — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) April 25, 2020

Kunal Kohli extended his respect and gratitude to the constable and called it ‘heartbreaking.’

RIP Head Constable Pendurkar. He risked & sacrificed his life for his duty,his city,his country. Respect, Gratitude for him & #MumbaiPolice This is heartbreaking. https://t.co/51L071ByeQ — kunal kohli (@kunalkohli) April 25, 2020

Anubhav Sinha, Nagma and Madhur Bhandarkar were among the numerous others who expressed their sadness on the death.

May his soul rest in peace... https://t.co/JV7e7hWzGu — Anubhav Sinha (@anubhavsinha) April 25, 2020

As per reports, 96 police personnel have been infected with COVID-19 in Maharashtra. The state is the worst affected in the country with 7628 cases and 323 deaths. Mumbai has been the worst affected city, contributing to over 3000 cases alone.

The total number of active cases in India at the moment are 19869, and 824 deaths have been reported due to COVID-19.

