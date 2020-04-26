Mumbai Police Head Constable Tragically Falls To Covid; Force Offers Prayers For His Soul

A 57-year-old Head Constable in Mumbai who was diagnosed with Coronavirus passed away on Saturday, informed Mumbai Police officials. According to the Mumbai Police, the deceased constable identified as Chandrakant Ganapat Pendurkar was battling the virus since the past few days.

He was the Head Constable from Vakola Police Station in Mumbai and a resident of Worli Naka area in South Mumbai. Taking to Twitter, the Mumbai Police expressed their condolences to his family.

Mumbai Police regrets to inform about the untimely demise of Head Constable Chandrakant Ganapat Pendurkar (57) from Vakola PStn, who was battling Coronavirus for the past few days.



May the departed soul rest in peace. Our thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved family. — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) April 25, 2020

96 police personnel reported COVID-19 positive

The Maharashtra Police on Saturday informed that 96 police personnel have tested positive for Coronavirus till date. The police department has revealed that currently 89 police personnel are active COVID cases and 7 police personnel have recovered from the infection. Moreover, the department stated that there have been 148 assaults on police since the 'Janta Curfew' and 477 persons have been arrested for attacks.

Read: Mumbai sees continued dip in COVID-19 with 281 cases in past 24 hrs; city tally at 4870

Mumbai under containment

The BMC has set up 1036 containment zones throughout Mumbai since the rise in the number of cases. As of April 24, the number reduced to 751 as 231 zones were removed from containment as no new cases were reported in the past 14 days. Meanwhile, with over 1 million people living in five square kilometer area, Dharavi is Mumbai's most densely populated area and has been under severe scrutiny.

Read: PM Modi to address 'Mann Ki Baat' at 11 am today, COVID-19 likely to be on the agenda

Mumbai- Pune lockdown extension likely

On Saturday, sources in Maharashtra government informed Republic TV that there was no possibility of lifting the lockdown in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region and the Pune Metropolitan Region after May 3, when the national lockdown is set to end. As per these sources, such regions in the state shall continue to remain under lockdown due to the increasing number of cases. It is likely that the current restrictions will remain in place at least till June, as per sources.

Read: 96 Maharashtra police personnel test COVID-19 positive till date; 148 assaults on police

Read: NIA court rejects Anand Teltumbde's bail in Elgar Parishad case; sent to judicial custody