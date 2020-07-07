Maharashtra To Recruit 10,000 Policemen, Raise First-ever Women Battalion: Anil Deshmukh

Maharashtra government will recruit 10,000 youths in the police force to strengthen law and order in the state and reduce the stress on police, Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said on Tuesday, July 7. He also informed of the government's decision to have Maharashtra's first-ever women battallion of 1,400 women personnel in Katol, Nagpur.

"It has been decided to have state's first-ever women Batallion of 1400 women personnel in Katol. There will be a need of 100 acres of land for the same," said Deshmukh in a video statement on Twitter.

The decision was taken after a meeting of the state home department chaired by deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, following clearance from CM Uddhav Thackeray. Deshmukh said the recruitment will help rural as well as urban youth.

