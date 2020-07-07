Maharashtra Govt Permits Shops To Stay Open From 9am To 7pm Under 'Mission Begin Again'

Easing lockdown restrictions after months to careful measures, the Maharashtra government has decided to allow markets and shops to stay open for two additional hours. The local businesses can now function from 9 am to 7 pm from Thursday, July 9.

Meanwhile, other restrictions pertaining to control the spread of COVID-19 infection, remain the same.

'Mission Begin Again'

The Maharashtra government order, dated July 7, states that markets would be permitted to open on all 7 days of the week. However, shops have been directed to function strictly on a P1-P2 basis.

The order further states that in case of crowding or failure of social distancing norms, authorities will close down such markets/shops immediately.

Read: Maharashtra CM Meets Hotel Associations To Discuss Reopening Under 'Mission Begin Again'

Read: Maharashtra Unveils Phase-4 Of 'Mission Begin Again'; SOP For Opening Saloons From June 28

Read: Maharashtra Amends 'Mission Begin Again' Clauses Post-Cyclone Nisarga; Tightens Relaxation