Maharashtra's Active COVID-19 Tally At 54,537 Amid 3018 New Cases, 68 More Deaths

On Tuesday, December 29, Maharashtra witnessed a slight rise in daily COVID-19 cases with 3018 more persons testing positive for the novel coronavirus. This propelled the state's COVID-19 tally to 19,25,066. At present, there are 54,537 active cases in the State. With 5,572 COVID-19 patients discharged in the day, the number of recovered soared to 18,20,021. Mumbai continues to be a major novel coronavirus hotspot with 537 new cases recorded in the day.

68 deaths - nine from Pune, six each from Mumbai and Solapur, five each from Parbhani and Pimpri Chinchwad, four from Satara, three each from Nagpur, Amravati, Jalgaon and Nashik, two each from Thane, Nandurbar, Ratnagiri, Jalna, Osmanabad and Beed and one each from Chandrapur, Wardha, Yavatmal, Hingoli, Aurangabad, Sangli and Navi Mumbai were reported on Tuesday.

Until now, a total of 49,373 persons in the state have died owing to COVID-19. So far, over 1,26,00,754 samples have been tested for the novel coronavirus in labs operational across the state. While 2,89,560 persons are under home quarantine, 3,204 others have been admitted to institutional quarantine centres. The COVID-19 positivity rate, recovery rate and fatality rate in Maharashtra stand at 15.28 per cent, 94.54 per cent, and 2.56 per cent respectively.

Read: Mumbai Sees 537 New COVID Cases; In A First- One Ward Slows Doubling Rate To 1048 Days

Today, newly 3018 patients have been tested as positive in the state. Also newly 5572 patients have been cured today. Totally 1820021 patients are cured & discharged from the hospitals. Total Active patients are 54537. The patient recovery rate in the state is 94.54%. — Rajesh Tope (@rajeshtope11) December 29, 2020

Read: Mumbai: Schools & Colleges To Remain Closed Till January 15 Amid New COVID-19 Strain Scare

Maharashtra government's guidelines for New Year celebrations

A day earlier, the Maharashtra government unveiled guidelines for New Year celebrations to contain the spread of novel coronavirus in the state. It urged people to welcome 2021 in an extremely simple manner. The state government had issued similar directives for the celebration of all major religious festivals this year taking into account the COVID-19 crisis. Though there is no special curfew imposed in the entire state on New Year's eve, the people are expected to stay at home on December 31 and January 1.

Especially, residents above 60 years of age and below 10 years of age should avoid stepping out of their homes. No gathering or procession should be held on this occasion. People should avoid crowding in public places such as beaches, gardens and roads on December 31. Moreover, no firecrackers should be burst with strict adherence to noise pollution rules. It is mandatory for everyone to scrupulously follow all rules laid down by the Health, Environment and Medical Education departments and the respective Municipal Corporation, police and local administration.

Read: Mumbai: 416 Europe, West Asia Returnees Sent To Quarantine Centres