Mumbai: Schools & Colleges To Remain Closed Till January 15 Amid New COVID-19 Strain Scare

Amid the new Coronavirus strain scare, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has directed all school and colleges to remain shut till January 15, 2021, as a safety measure. While several districts in Maharashtra have allowed the reopening of schools for students from Class 9 -12, Mumbai, Nashik and Thane continue to impose the restriction. The BMC continues to take stringent precaution in a bid to contain the spread of COVID-19 and the new virus strain.

Compulsory quarantine for passengers from UK

Issuing a notice on Sunday, the MCGM announced that travellers from UK, Europe, Middle East, and South Africa would be kept under institutional quarantine for 14 days. RT-PCR tests for the individuals would be conducted only on the 7th day from their day or arrival at the passenger's cost. If the report is found negative, the passenger would be allowed to be discharged with a home quarantine stamp and an undertaking to remain under home isolation for the next seven days. If found positive, the passenger would be moved to a COVID-19 Hospital.

Night Curfew till Jan 5

The Maharashtra government announced that a night curfew will be imposed in all cities from December 22 to January 5, 2021. The order has restricted movement of people for non-essential purposes from 11 pm to 6 am. The Maharashtra government has also unveiled guidelines for New Year celebrations to contain the spread of novel coronavirus in the state. It urged people to welcome 2021 in an extremely simple manner. Read the guidelines here

Mumbai's COVID-19 tally rose to 2,91,471 on Monday with the addition of 557 new cases, while the death toll increased to 11,088 after 12 more patients succumbed to the infection, the city civic body said. The financial capital has reported less than 600 cases for the fourth day in a row. A day before, 578 new cases and 12 fatalities were reported. According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC)'s updated data, the number of recuperated patients increased to 2,71,348, around 93 per cent of the tally, with 720 more people getting discharged from hospitals during the day.

