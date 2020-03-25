Maharashtra: Mumbai's Busiest Markets To Reopen For People To Stock Up Essentials

Even as the country is observing a nationwide lockdown for three weeks to curtail the spread of Coronavirus, essential goods and services continue to remain available for the citizens. All the State authorities have therefore advised people to not resort to panic buying. In the same effect, the busiest vegetable markets in Maharashtra's Mumbai city are about to reopen for the people to stock up essentials items.

The Minister of Food and Civil Supply, Consumer Affairs Minister Chhagan Bhujbal stated that since people are concerned about the essential necessities, the officials have been directed to reopen Mumbai's busiest markets - Dadar Market and Byculla Market for the citizens. In this manner, regular vegetable and other essential commodities will be supplied to the residents of Mumbai.

"I already had a word with the concerned people from the APMC market, it is likely to be open for the citizens tomorrow. From Nashik market, almost 100 trucks left for Mumbai, which will be delivered and supplied to the citizens," said Chhagan Bhujbal.

Essential products such as vegetables, fruits, grocery and bakery items are exempted from lockdown. Vendors can provide home deliveries by taking appropriate care. Directorate Gen of Information and Public Relations, Maharashtra said that the Police will facilitate their movement on road.

'Buy groceries but maintain distance'

Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope said on Tuesday evening that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's announcement of lock-down across the country was only an extension of the state government's similar decision. All essential commodities and services will continue to be available as provided under the Maharashtra government' own lockdown diktat, he said.

"We must abide by the social distance directive. You can go and buy groceries, vegetables but need to maintain social distance," he said. Regulatory guidelines will be prepared soon for the police to monitor customers visiting vegetable vendors and grocery shops, he said.

Circles drawn outside shops to encourage social distancing

Inspired by photos outside a mall in China where the management drew circles on the floor to maintain social distancing to curb Coronavirus spread, people in parts of Maharashtra have started implementing the same.

The idea is proving a healthy option for people who come out of their homes to purchase groceries and vegetables during the lockdown ordered to facilitate social distancing as part of measures to arrest the march of the killer virus. Circles and squares, drawn with the safe distance separating them, indicate the spot where people should stand and wait for their turn to make purchases.

Some towns such as Panhala, Ajara and a village called Pulachi Shiroli in Kolhapur district have started implementing the "novel" social distancing idea since Tuesday evening.

