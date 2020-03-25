The Debate
Coronavirus: Maharashtra Readies 22,118 Rooms With 55,707 Isolation Beds Amid 126 Cases

General News

Maharashtra PWD minister Ashok Chavan on Wednesday said that the state government has kept 22,118 rooms ready capable of housing 55,707 isolation beds.

Written By Suchitra Karthikeyan | Mumbai | Updated On:
Maharashtra

With the highest number of Coronavirus (COVID-19) cases reporting from Maharashtra, state Public Works Department minister Ashok Chavan on Wednesday said that the government has kept 22,118 rooms ready capable of housing 55,707 isolation beds. He added that these include government guest houses, state premises and places which have been identified to place such patients if identified in future. Maharashtra's total positive cases have risen to 126, with 3 deaths.

Maharashtra readies 22,118 rooms with 55,707 isolation beds

Maharashtra CM assures citizens amid lockdown

Assuring citizens of essential commodities,  Chief Minister of Maharashtra Uddhav Thackeray compared the current condition to a war-like situation. He urged citizens to remain indoors and that the state had sufficient stock of essential commodities like vegetables, rice & other items of daily use. Calling it a war between citizens and this pandemic, he said the only way to defeat it is by staying at home.

Addressing the citizens Thackeray said, "Today we are fighting against those who are invisible. This is a war between citizens and this pandemic. And we can defeat only by staying back at home. We have now seen the seriousness of the coronavirus diseases. Until now we saw this problem in a negative light."

Coronavirus crisis in India

As of date, there are 553 active cases of the pandemic Coronavirus (COVID-19), 43 have been discharged with Maharashtra reporting the highest at 122. Ten deaths have been reported till date. India has suspended all visas and barred travel from Afghanistan, Philippines, EU, UK, China, Malaysia and mandatory 14-day quarantine from several other countries and the Prime Minister has issued a 21-day countrywide lockdown starting from 25 March to April 15.

India has also closed the India-Pakistan border and restricted passenger movement at the border with Bangladesh, Bhutan, Nepal, and Myanmar.  The government is monitoring all suspected cases and issued preventive advisories with states declaring the disease an epidemic shutting down all educational institutions, monuments, parks, gyms, swimming pools, pubs and banning large gatherings. All domestic airplanes and trains have ceased operation. Visit the official government here: MINISTRY OF HEALTH & FAMILY WELFARE
 

First Published:
COMMENT
