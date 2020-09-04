Maharashtra Records Highest Single-day Spike Of 19,218 COVID Cases, Fatality Rate At 3.01%

On Friday, September 4, Maharashtra recorded 19,218 new novel coronavirus cases, propelling the state's COVID-19 tally to 8,63,062. At present, there are 2,10,978 active cases in the state. With 13,289 COVID-19 patients discharged in the day, the number of recovered soared to 6,25,773.

378 deaths- 98 from Pune, 40 from Kolhapur, 35 from Pune, 26 from Nagpur, 24 from Sangli, 21 from Ahmednagar, 17 from Pimpri Chinchwad, 16 from Nashik, 12 each from Osmanabad, Satara and Solapur, 10 from Jalgaon, 9 from Latur, 8 from Kalyan-Dombivali, 7 each from Aurangabad and Thane, 6 from Beed, 5 from Yavatmal, 4 each from Navi Mumbai, Palghar, Sindhudurg and Ratnagiri, three each from Jalna and Vasai-Virar, two each from Raigad, Dhule and Washim and one each from Buldhana, Akola, Nanded, Parbhani, Hingoli, Nandurbar, Malegaon, Panvel, Ulhasnagar, Bhiwandi and Mira Bhayandar were reported on Friday.

Until now, a total of 25,964 persons have died owing to COVID-19. So far, 44,66,249 samples have been tested for the novel coronavirus in labs operational across the state. While 14,51,343 persons are under home quarantine, 36,873 others have been admitted to institutional quarantine centres. The COVID-19 positivity rate, recovery rate, and fatality rate in Maharashtra stands at 19.32%, 72.51%, and 3.01% respectively.

COVID-19 crisis

Currently, there are 39,36,747 confirmed novel coronavirus cases in India out of which 30,37,151 patients have been discharged while 68,472 fatalities have been recorded. At present, there are 8,31,124 active cases. With 66,659 persons recovering from COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, the country's recovery rate soared to 77.15%%. The number of recovered persons outnumber active cases by more than 22 lakh. The case fatality rate stands at 1.74%.

In the past 24 hours, 11,69,765 samples were tested for COVID-19 across the country. So far, India has conducted 4,66,79,145 novel coronavirus tests. The number of labs for COVID-19 testing has increased to 1631 - 1025 in the government sector and 606 in the private sector.

