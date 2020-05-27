Maharashtra's COVID-19 Tally Rises To 56,948; Patient Doubling Rate Stands At 14.7 Days

With 2,190 individuals testing positive for the novel coronavirus in Maharashtra on Wednesday, May 27, the state's COVID-19 tally surged to 56,948. There are 37,125 active COVID-19 cases in the state at present. A total of 964 novel coronavirus patients were discharged in the day taking the number of recovered to 17,918. Thus, the state's recovery rate stands at 31.5%. 105 deaths- 32 from Mumbai, 16 from Thane, 10 from Jalgaon, 9 from Pune, 7 each from Raigad and Navi Mumbai, 6 from Akola, 4 from Aurangabad, three each from Nashik and Solapur, two from Satara and one each from Ahmednagar, Nagpur, Nandurbar, Panvel, Vasai-Virar and Gujarat were reported on Wednesday, propelling Maharashtra's death toll to 1897. 66 of the aforesaid deceased had high-risk co-morbidities such as diabetes, hypertension, heart disease, etc.

The current count of COVID19 patients in the state of Maharashtra is 56948. Today,newly 2190 patients have been identified as positive. Also newly 964 patients have been cured today,totally 17918 patients are cured & discharged from the hospitals. Total Active patients are 37125. — Rajesh Tope (@rajeshtope11) May 27, 2020

Patient doubling rate increases

There are 2,684 active containment zones in the state currently. Surveillance of 68.06 lakh population was undertaken by 17,119 surveillance squads. So far, 4,03,976 laboratory samples have been tested. According to the Public Health Department of the Maharashtra government, the patient doubling rate in the state has increased to 14.7 days on Wednesday as compared to 11.5 days in the previous week. Moreover, 12.4% of the total laboratory tests done in India (32,42,160) have been done in Maharashtra. The state has conducted 3,142 tests per million population as against the national average of 2,363 tests per million population. While 5,82,701 persons are under home quarantine, 37,761 others have been admitted to institutional quarantine centres.

COVID-19 crisis in India

Currently, there are 1,51,767 confirmed novel coronavirus cases in India out of which 64,426 patients have been discharged while 4,337 casualties have been reported. Earlier in the day, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare stated that the recovery rate of India has surged to 42.4%. The country's mortality rate of 2.86% is far superior to the world average of 6.36%. Currently, there are 930 Dedicated COVID Hospitals with 1,58,747 Isolation beds, 20,355 ICU beds, 69,076 Oxygen supported beds. 2,362 dedicated COVID Health Centres with 1,32,593 Isolation beds,10,903 ICU beds and 45,562 Oxygen supported beds. Furthermore, 10,341 quarantine centres and 7,195 COVID Care Centres with 6,52,830 beds are now available to combat COVID-19.

