Maharashtra's COVID-19 Tally Soars To 19.61 Lakh; Case Recovery Rate At 94.75%

On Friday, January 8, 3693 persons tested positive for the novel coronavirus in Maharashtra taking the state's COVID-19 tally to 19,61,975. At present, there are 51,838 active cases in the state. With 2890 COVID-19 patients discharged in the day, the number of recovered soared to 18,58,999. Mumbai continues to be a major novel coronavirus hotspot with 654 new cases recorded in the day.

73 deaths — 12 from Pune, 11 each from Nagpur and Mumbai, 6 from Nashik, 5 from Solapur, 4 each from Ahmednagar and Wardha, three each from Jalgaon and Panvel, two each from Navi Mumbai, Sindhudurg, Jalna and Latur and one each from Chandrapur, Beed, Pimpri Chinchwad, Nandurbar and Vasai Virar were reported on Friday. Out of the reported fatalities, 37 occurred in the last 48 hours, 14 in the last week and 22 are from the period before.

Until now, a total of 49,970 persons in the state have died owing to COVID-19. So far, 1,32,67,917 samples have been tested for the novel coronavirus in labs operational across the state. While 2,42,585 persons are under home quarantine, 3015 others have been admitted to institutional quarantine centres. The COVID-19 positivity rate, recovery rate and fatality rate in Maharashtra stand at 14.79 per cent, 94.75 per cent, and 2.55 per cent respectively.

COVID-19 situation in India

Currently, there are 1,04,13,417 novel coronavirus cases in India out of which 1,00,37,398 patients have recovered while 1,50,570 fatalities have been reported. There are 2,25,449 active cases in the country. With 20,539 patients recovering in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 recovery rate soared to 96.39%. The country has recorded 109 deaths per million population.

81.22 per cent of the 18,139 new cases are from Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Kerala, West Bengal, Karnataka, Chhattisgarh, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh. Meanwhile, Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Delhi, West Bengal, Kerala, Gujarat, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu account for 79.96% of the recoveries reported in the last 24 hours. On the other hand, 76.50 per cent of the 234 new deaths were reported from Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi and Kerala.

