Maharashtra's COVID-19 Tally Surges To 9.67 Lakh With Highest 1-day Spike Of 23,816 Cases

On Wednesday, September 9, Maharashtra recorded 23,816 new novel coronavirus cases, propelling the state's COVID-19 tally to 9,67,349. At present, there are 2,52,734 active cases in the state. With 13,906 COVID-19 patients discharged in the day, the number of recovered soared to 6,86,462.

325 deaths- 43 from Mumbai, 40 from Pune, 36 from Sangli, 29 from Nagpur, 16 from Kolhapur, 15 each from Solapur and Thane, 9 each from Raigad, Dhule and Aurangabad, 8 each from Ahmednagar and Nashik, 7 from Beed, 6 each from Yavatmal, Pimpri-Chinchwad and Jalgaon, 5 each from Nandurbar, Satara and Washim, 4 each from Navi Mumbai, Palghar, Ratnagiri, Latur and Gondia, three each from Osmanabad, Bhandara and Chandrapur, two each from Nanded, Parbhani, Ulhasnagar and Bhiwandi and one each from Kalyan-Dombivali, Mira Bhayandar, Vasai-Virar, Panvel, Sindhudurg, Jalna, Akola and Buldhana were reported on Wednesday.

Until now, a total of 27,787 persons have died owing to COVID-19. So far, 48,83,006 samples have been tested for the novel coronavirus in labs operational across the state. While 16,11,280 persons are under home quarantine, 37,644 others have been admitted to institutional quarantine centres. The COVID-19 positivity rate, recovery rate, and fatality rate in Maharashtra stands at 19.81%, 70.96%, and 2.87% respectively.

Read: Maharashtra CM Uddhav Attacks Centre On GST Dues, Mocks It On COVID-19 Fight

Maharashtra reports 23,816 new #COVID19 cases, 13,906 discharges and 325 deaths today. The total number of cases in the state rises to 9,67,349 including 6,86,462 recoveries and 2,52,734 active cases: Public Health Department, Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/HsnWxRv2Og — ANI (@ANI) September 9, 2020

Read: Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray Seeks SOPs For Decision On Restarting Gyms In State

COVID-19 crisis in India

Currently, there are 43,70,128 confirmed novel coronavirus cases in India out of which 33,98,844 patients have been discharged while 73,890 fatalities have been recorded. At present, there are 8,97,394 active cases. With 74,894 persons recovering from COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, the country's recovery rate soared to 77.77%. The case fatality rate stands at 1.69%.

In the last 24 hours, 11,54,549 samples were tested for COVID-19 across the country. So far, India has conducted 5,18,04,677 novel coronavirus tests. The number of labs for COVID-19 testing has increased to 1678- 1040 in the government sector and 638 in the private sector. The 5 states of Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh and Tamil Nadu contribute 61% of the total active cases.

Read: Dy CM Ajit Pawar & Fadnavis Inaugrate Pune COVID Hospital; Ex-CM Says 'situation Worrying'