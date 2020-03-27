Maharashtra's First Coronavirus Patients Recover After Quarantine; Welcomed By Neighbours

One of the first Covid-19 patients from Maharashtra has also become one of the first to recover from the deadly virus. The state's first coronavirus patients have tested Covid-19 negative twice after their 14 days quarantine and treatment and have been discharged.

How they contracted Coronavirus?

The couple along with their daughter had returned to Mumbai from Dubai tour on March 1, they had taken a cab from Mumbai to Pune after their return. The couple got admitted to hospital on March 9 after developing symptoms. And after the 14 days quarantine period, the couples test came out negative on Monday, March 23. Just to be sure, the couple were tested again on March 24 and the second test has also come out negative heaving a sigh of relief for the couple.

Besides the couple, their daughter and the cab driver had also tested positive for the coronavirus. After the isolation period, the first test of their daughter, the cab driver and one more person from the Dubai trip tested negative on Tuesday. Similarly, there have been 44 cases in India which have been recovered and discharged from hospital after the quarantine period was over.

World under attack

The virus that originated from China has spread across the world with countries such as the US, Italy, France, Iran, among other developed nations have been badly hit by the virus. The infected cases and the death toll in these countries are maximum as compared to others despite having one of the world’s best health care systems. The US has surpassed China’s figure of infected Coronavirus cases and has become the new epicentre of the pandemic. US President Donald Trump has blamed China for its alleged negligence and concealment of the facts on the issue that led to the escalation of the disease into a global pandemic.

Coronavirus in India

India has witnessed a swell in Coronavirus cases as the number of infected individuals surged to 694 with 16 deaths as on Thursday, March 26, while 44 cases have recovered and discharged according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. Due to Indian government's timely intervention and introduction of preventive measures, India's casualty figures and infected cases are much less as compared to other countries, despite being the second-most populous country in the world and more prone to the spread of the pandemic, though the next three weeks are considered to be critical for India. While the developed countries' death toll runs in thousands, India has reported a meagre 16 deaths.