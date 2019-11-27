Congress Short-changed? Maharashtra's Sole Dy CM To Be From NCP, Cong Gets Speaker's Post

In a big development ahead of the swearing in of Uddhav Thackeray as Maharashtra's CM, senior NCP leader Praful Patel said that there will only be one Deputy Chief Minister of the state and that will be from the NCP. Addressing the media after a meeting of Shiv Sena, Congress and NCP leaders in Mumbai, Patel said that on Thursday only a few Ministers will take oath and cabinet will be expanded post-December 3. He said the name of the deputy CM and Ministerial allocations will be released later on Tuesday.

"Today Shiv Sena, Congress and NCP leaders held a meeting. Senior leaders from the three parties were present. It's not decided yet how many ministers will take the oath with Chief Minister tomorrow. The number of ministers who will take the oath will be decided tonight. One or two MLAs from each party will take oath as ministers tomorrow. Speaker has been decided by all three parties, Speaker will be from Congress and Deputy Speaker from NCP. There will be only one Deputy Chief Minister and that will be from NCP. Ministries will be expanded after December 3 when the trust vote will be held."

Sources say Ajit Pawar likely be made deputy CM

After resigning from the post of Deputy CM, sources on Wednesday said that Ajit Pawar is likely to be picked as NCP's choice for Deputy CM. Sources have further reported that newly-appointed NCP Legislative Party chief Jayant Patil will be allotted the Home Ministry. Moreover, the recently concluded Sena-Congress-NCP meet has finalised a cabinet split, as per sources.

Uddhav to be sworn-in as CM

Shiv Sena Supremo Uddhav Thackeray was chosen as the leader of the Maha Vikas Aghadi unanimously on Tuesday and is set to take oath as Maharashtra CM on Thursday, at 6:40 PM in Shivaji Park. The Maha Vikas Aghadi which staked a claim on Tuesday has been given a deadline till December 3 to prove their numbers. All MLAs were sworn-in on Wednesday in a special session, including Devendra Fadnavis who stepped down as CM after Ajit Pawar rescinded his support to the BJP-led government.

