Sanjay Raut: Don't Be Surprised If Shiv Sena Comes To Power Even In Delhi

Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray is set to become the Chief Minister of Maharashtra as Sena will form the government in alliance with Congress and NCP. Senior Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Wednesday said that one should not be surprised if his party comes to power in Delhi too.

'But then, everyone laughed at us'

"I am saying this from the first day that we will form the government. I have said that our 'Suryayaan' will land safely on the sixth floor of Mantralaya. But then, everyone was laughing at us. But now our 'Suryayaan' has landed safely," Raut said, adding, "People shouldn't be surprised if 'Suryayaan' Sena lands up in Delhi." He made this statement while referring 'Suryayaan' as a leader from his party.

'The role of Ajit Pawar is clear'

Responding to a question on Ajit Pawar, Raut said: "The Chief Minister will take oath tomorrow. The role of Ajit Pawar is clear. When he took oath on Saturday as Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra, I said that he will return. I have also said that one would have to take 100 years to understand Sharad Pawar." Devendra Fadnavis resigned as Maharashtra Chief Minister on Tuesday afternoon merely three days after he took the oath. Later, the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress combine met Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari and staked claim to form the government in Maharashtra.

Uddhav to take oath on November 28

Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray, who was unanimously chosen as the leader of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (Congress-Sena-NCP), is set to take oath as Maharashtra CM on Thursday, at 6:40 pm in Shivaji Park. The Maha Vikas Aghadi which staked a claim on Tuesday has been given a deadline till December 3 to prove their numbers. The post-poll alliance seemed to have reached finality in its talks on a common minimum programme and cabinets after it initially started talks on November 9, when the BJP refused to form a government. All MLAs were sworn-in on Wednesday in a special assembly session.

Maharashtra numbers

President's rule was imposed on Maharashtra following the deadlock over government formation even after almost three weeks since the election results came out. It was revoked on November 23.

The BJP-Sena which fell out squabbling over a 50-50 power-sharing and shared CM post bagged 161 seats (BJP- 105, Shiv Sena-56). Meanwhile, the Maha Aghadi won 98 seats (NCP -54, Congress-44) and has chosen to ally with Shiv Sena.

