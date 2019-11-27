Ajit Pawar To Be Maharashtra Dy CM Again, Sena-Cong-NCP Finalise Cabinet Split: Sources

After resigning from the post of Deputy CM, sources on Wednesday said that Ajit Pawar is likely to be picked as NCP's choice for Deputy CM. Sources have further reported that newly-appointed NCP Legislative Party chief Jayant Patil will be allotted the Home Ministry. Moreover, the recently concluded Sena-Congress-NCP meet has finalised a cabinet split, as per sources. All ministers may not to take oath tomorrow, with CM designate Uddhav Thackeray.

Ministerial Birth Allocation (as per sources)

Shivsena- 14

NCP- 13

Congress- 12

(Excluding CM, deputy CM and speaker post)

Ajit Pawar welcomed into folds of NCP

Meanwhile Ajit Pawar who was welcomed back into the NCP camp after his rebellion was seen attending the NCP meeting. He also shared a photo 'guiding NCP MLAs', while Nawab Malik tweeted a forgiveness poem on NCP. Ajit Pawar was welcomed warmly in the morning by cousin Supriya Sule as he took oath as an MLA. All MLAs were sworn-in on Wednesday in a special session.

Guided the newly elected MLA’s at the @NCPspeaks meeting held in Y. B. Chavan Centre today. pic.twitter.com/TYLxLDPDG4 — Ajit Pawar (@AjitPawarSpeaks) November 27, 2019

Uddhav to be sworn-in as CM

Shiv Sena Supremo Uddhav Thackeray who was chosen as the leader of the Maha Vikas Aghadi unanimously on Tuesday and is set to take oath as Maharashtra CM on Thursday, at 6:40 PM in Shivaji Park. The Maha Vikas Aghadi which staked a claim on Tuesday has been given a deadline till December 3 to prove their numbers. All MLAs were sworn-in on Wednesday in a special session, including Devendra Fadnavis who stepped down as CM after Ajit Pawar rescinded his support to the BJP-led government.

Maha tussle

Almost a month after elections, the president's rule was imposed after no party could prove a majority. The BJP-Sena which fell out squabbling over a 50-50 power-sharing and shared CM post bagged 161 seats (BJP- 105, Shiv Sena-56). Meanwhile, the Maha Aghadi won 98 seats (NCP -54, Congress) and is now forming the government with Sena.