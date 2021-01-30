Mahatma Gandhi's Death Anniversary: Prez Kovind, VP Naidu, PM Modi Pay Tributes To Bapu

Marking the 73rd death anniversary Mahatma Gandhi, President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President Venkaiah Naidu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tributes to the Father of the Nation.

"On behalf of a grateful nation, my humble tributes to Mahatma Gandhi who embraced martyrdom this day. We should adhere to his ideals of peace, non-violence, simplicity, purity of means, and humility. Let us resolve to follow his path of truth and love, said President Kovind in a tweet on January 30, which is also observed as the national Martyrs' Day.

VP Naidu recalled Mahatma Gandhi's message of peace, non-violence, and selfless service while paying tributes to Bapu. "Through his inspiring words and deeds, Mahatma Gandhi has left an indelible mark on time and inspired many around the world towards the path of non-violence. On the occasion of his death anniversary, I pay tribute to the memory of that great man," h said

"Mahatma worked tirelessly for the upliftment of the downtrodden, socially backward and weaker sections. His life and theories are inspiring to the world. Let us follow the teachings of the Mahatma on the occasion of his demise and follow the path shown by them," the Vice President said in a series of tweets.

READ | Mahatma Gandhi's Daily Use Prison Cutlery And Bowl To Be Auctioned In UK

READ | Ahead of Union Budget 2021, PM Narendra Modi to chair virtual all-party meeting today

PM's message on Martyrs Day

Meanwhile, PM Modi also paid humble tributes on the Punya Tithi of Mahatma Gandhi, whose ideals continue to motivate millions. On the occasion of Martyrs’ Day, PM said, the nation recalls the heroic sacrifices of those who devoted their lives for the freedom and well-being of every Indian.

Tributes to the great Bapu on his Punya Tithi. His ideals continue to motivate millions.



On Martyrs’ Day we recall the heroic sacrifices of all those great women and men who devoted themselves towards India’s freedom and the well-being of every Indian. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 30, 2021

Martyr's Day or Shaheed Diwas is observed every year on January 30 in the memory of Mahatma Gandhi, who was assassinated by Nathuram Godse at Gandhi Smriti in the Birla House in 1948.

READ | Prithviraj Quotes Mahatma Gandhi As 'Jana Gana Mana's Promo Bags 2M+ Views On YouTube

READ | 360-degree Video-immersive Tech, Digital Exhibits To Show Mahatma Gandhi's Life Story