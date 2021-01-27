Prithviraj Quotes Mahatma Gandhi As 'Jana Gana Mana's Promo Bags 2M+ Views On YouTube

On the occasion of India's 72nd Republic day, South actor Prithviraj Sukumaran dropped the promo of his most-awaited film, Jana Gana Mana. And, so far, the Jana Gana Mana promo has received an overwhelming response on social media as it has managed to garner 2M views within 24 hours. While expressing his gratitude and informing that the promo has bagged more than 2M views along with 200k likes on YouTube, Prithviraj shared a post.

In the picture post, along with the title of the film, a 'Thank-You' was written. Instagramming the picture-post, Prithviraj wrote a short caption, in which he quoted late freedom fighter, Mahatma Gandhi. His caption read, "In matters of conscience, the law of the majority has no place". In his further caption, he shared the Youtube link of Jana Gana Mana promo and tagged the makers. Scroll down to take a look.

Prithviraj Sukumaran's Jana Gana Mana promo

Within a couple of hours, the 34-year-old actor's post managed to garner more than 50k double-taps, and is still counting. Meanwhile, a section of his 3.3M Insta fam showered praises in the comments box and extended congratulatory notes. On the other side, a handful of fans flooded the comments box with numerous emojis, such as heart-eye, red-heart and fire, among many others.

Jana Gana Mana promo

The promo opens with an interrogation scene between a cop and a suspect. In the promo, presumably, the suspect has faced some harsh realities of our society, and he is philosophical. Meanwhile, the cop seems unshaken with all the conviction in the country’s criminal justice system. As the teaser progresses further, the cop says, “The truth will win,” to Prithviraj, as the latter keeps expressing his confidence to walk free. But, he gets thrashed by the cop after he expresses how there are mixed feelings in this country even about Gandhi’s killing. Watch it below:

Along with Prithviraj, the Dijo Jose Antony directorial will also feature Suraj Venjaramoodu in the lead. The duo previously shared the screen space for 2019’s release Driving License, which was a BO hit. While the script of the upcoming film is penned by Sharis Mohammed, it will be bankrolled by the actor's wife Supriya Menon.

